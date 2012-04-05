National Park Serice invasive plants plan open for public comment

The National Park Service (NPS) has prepared an Environmental Assessment
(EA) for a Great Lakes Invasive Plant Management Plan (IPMP) for ten parks
in the Great Lakes region, including Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
Some of the others: Apostle Islands National Lakeshore, Isle Royale National
Park, Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, Sleeping Bear Dunes National
Lakeshore, and Voyageurs National Park.
“Proposed treatment measures identified in the Great Lakes IPMP/EA are based
on sound integrated pest management,” NPS said in a statement released on
Thursday. “Integrated pest management is defined as a decision-making
process that coordinates knowledge of pest biology, the environment, and
available technology to prevent unacceptable levels of pest damage, by
cost-effective means, while posing the least possible risk to people and
park resources. Integrated pest management can also include reducing the
risk of new introductions, determining acceptable levels of infestation, use
of multiple techniques for control, and continued monitoring and
management.”
When completed, this Great Lakes IPMP/EA would provide strategies for park
staff to manage terrestrial and emergent wetland invasive plants on both NPS
and NPS-managed lands within the designated boundaries of the ten Great
Lakes parks.
Another primary goal of the IPMP/EA is to serve as a programmatic NEPA
document for invasive plant management within each of the ten parks, so that
future invasive plant activities addressed by this EA would not require
additional analysis under NEPA for park-specific actions.
The Great Lakes IPMP/EA is now available for public review and comment.
Please visit the NPS website at
http://parkplanning.nps.gov/ipmpea
to
retrieve the EA, or view a hardcopy at any of the ten Great Lakes parks
headquarters.
Comments should be submitted electronically using the “Open for Comment”
link at
http://parkplanning.nps.gov/ipmpea
Comments may also be mailed to: Great Lakes IPMP, c/o Kleinfelder, 300 E.
Mineral Avenue, Suite 7, Littleton, CO 80122-2655.
Comments must be received by, time-stamped, and/or post-marked by 5 p.m.
(EST) May 15.
For more information, please visit the project website at
http://parkplanning.nps.gov/ipmpea
or contact Carmen Chapin at (715) 682-0631 ext. 230.