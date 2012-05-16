State begins talks with prospective operator for Dunes Pavilion restaurant

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is getting closer to selecting a
business to redevelop the historic Indiana Dunes Pavilion as a restaurant
and banquet hall.
The agency on Tuesday was granted permission to carry out contractual
negotiations for a private/public partnership with a bidder who they feel is
best suited to operate the facility and preserve the pavilion’s historical
structure.
DNR assistant director of state park inn and concessions Gary Miller
declined to name the group until the negotiations are complete which could
be some time yet given the nature of the project.
“It could be just a short while or it could be a matter of six months,” said
Miller.
The DNR started accepting proposals late last year after creating a
prospectus on the reuse project.
According to the prospectus, for a development of this nature, the term of
the lease would be 30 years with two 10-year options to renew. Expected
services from the operator include a high quality full service restaurant
and banquet service that would “meet the reasonable demands of the public”
and operate year-round. The operator may offer meeting facilities, sell
merchandise that should be “nature oriented, educational”, offer snack bar
concessions and provide restroom and shower facilities.
The prospectus also said that the operator will be responsible for bringing
utilities, maintaining the grounds and parking areas, snow removal of
immediate roads and abiding by federal historic preservation laws.
Gate fees will still apply ($5 for residents, $10 for out-of-state visitors)
but waivers may be approved for short-term banquet or meeting functions for
groups of no more than 20 people.
The operator should also maintain general liability insurance and be
responsible for all taxes, the prospectus said.
The DNR requested prospective operators demonstrate the ability to carry out
the project before an evaluation committee who then submitted the proposal
to the National Resources Commission for its approval.
As the operator is chosen, a detailed contract negotiation can begin but
selecting an operator does not necessarily mean the acceptance of the
proposal, the prospectus states. It acknowledges the DNR is “open to other
possibilities proposed by the operator” and that additional items “may or
may not be considered in the lease negotiations.”
Meanwhile, the Indiana General Assembly passed a measure this year to lift
the state park’s alcohol ban for the pavilion’s private contractor. The ban
was lobbied for by the Porter County Tourism Bureau to increase the number
of viable firms interested in operating the restaurant.
The bureau’s executive director Lorelei Weimer said her group also helped
spread the word about the DNR’s request for proposals and looks forward to
ultimately hearing the announcement on who the operator will be.
The pavilion was built in 1930 and had at one time an upscale restaurant.
Weimer said the revived restaurant would be the only place in Porter County
where visitors can have dinner looking out on Lake Michigan.