Dunes National Lakeshore 2009 report: Visitation up 6 percent

A 6-percent increase in visitorship, the highly successful BioBlitz, and a
drowning-free beach season are among the highlights of the 2009 report
issued last week by Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore, the first issued under
the administration of Superintendent Constantine Dillon.
“No printed report can capture everything we do in one year, all the
experiences visitor have, or all the contributions made by our partners and
volunteers,” Dillon writes in an introduction to the report. “This is a
snapshot of some highlights.”
The full report is available at www.nps.gov/indu or by calling public
information officer Lynda Lancaster at 395-1682 or e-mailing her at
lynda_lancaster@nps.gov
Begin with some numbers:
•Last year 1,944,375 visits were made to the National Lakeshore, 6 percent
more than in 2008.
•More than 5,000 citizen-scientists—including 2,000 students—participated in
the BioBlitz in May, in partnership with the National Geographic Society and
collaboration with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. More than
1,200 different species were identified in the course of 24 hours, several
of which had not been previously known to exist in the National Lakeshore.
•71,153 visitors entered the Dorothy Buell Memorial Visitor Center.
•2,531 visitors attended Maple Sugar Time; 5,176, the Duneland Harvest
Festival; 3,201, formal interpretation programs like the Century of Progress
Home Tour and the Midsummer Celebration; and 30,000 students participated in
environmental education programs prepared and presented by the Dunes
Learning Center and the National Park Service (NPS).
•All new exhibits were installed at the Paul H. Douglas Center for
Environmental Education in Miller and a permanent staff re-established there
after an absence of many years.
•A 2009 survey showed that 97 percent of park visitors were satisfied with
the facilities, services, and recreational opportunities at the National
Lakeshore, an increase over the 2008 rating and “among the highest of any
national park.”
Safety
As part of a “multi-pronged approach to improving visitor safety and
awareness at the shore”—in response to three drowning incidents in 2008—a
total of 38,059 visitors were contacted by park guides; improved bilingual
water safety signs were installed; and a Water Safety Program Analysis was
conducted in partnership with the Student Conservation Association.”
“We are pleased that there were no drownings in 2009 and will continue to
emphasize water safety and make improvements to the water safety program in
2010,” the report states.
Last year NPS rangers responded to 2,289 incidents, including 43 felony
offenses and 1,707 misdemeanor. In 835 of the incidents, verbal warnings
were issued to 3,483 offenders.
In addition, more than 30,000 marijuana plants found growing in the park
were destroyed before going to seed. “Local authorities placed the value of
these plants at approximately $800 per mature plant for a total value of
over $24 million,” the report notes. The plants were mulched into vegetative
cover as part of the park’s resource recovery program.
Natural
Resources
“Preserving and managing 15,000 acres of woodlands, prairie, wetlands, lake
waters, and other natural resources . . . is our primary job,” the report
states.
Among the initiatives:
•Some 3,400 native plants, representing 14 species, were planted and
numerous invasive species removed as part of a plan to restore approximately
600 acres of the Great Marsh.
•Some 26,500 native plants, representing 33 species and invasives removed as
part of a multi-year plan, begun in 2009, to restore the Cowles Bog Wetland
Complex. This year white cedar saplings will be planted in conjunction with
The Nature Conservancy.
•A total of 38.8 acres of park infested with invasives were treated.
•An additional 150 plants of Beach Pea, a state-listed rare species, were
propagated in the park, to join 20 other Beach Pea plants which have
survived two years. Also re-established last year: stated-listed White
Lady’s Slipper at Cowles Bog and Hairy-leaved Lake Sedge and White Cedar.
•Twenty acres of Mnoke Prairie were restored, with 5,100 native plant plugs
transplanted from the park greenhouse, with the assistance of numerous
volunteers.
•NPS firefighters extinguished 19 wildfires affecting 165 acres and
conducted four prescribed fires affecting 489 acres.
•The NPS expects to have a final approved whitetail deer management plan
completed in the second half of 2010.
Cultural
Resources
Meanwhile, restoration work was begun on the Bailly Homestead—the only
National Historic Landmark in Northwest Indiana—with architectural
documentation of the brick house submitted for research and compliance
purposes. Restoration of the Bailly Cemetery is underway and will continue
this year.
NPS also began the process of donating 17 historic South Shore railroad cars
to interested railroad museums.
The National Lakeshore acquired those cars following congressional
legislation in the 1980s but does not have funding to maintain them or a
place to store them.
The 2009 report makes no specific mention of Chellberg Farm.
In 2010
Projects slated
for this year:
•A new sign plan
to improve wayfinding, safety, and public awareness.
•New
solar-powered lighting will be installed throughout the park—with American
Recovery and Reinvestment Act funding—two “green” roofs erected on
administrative buildings, and additional employees hired for invasive
species management.
•NPS is working
with the Federal Highways Administration to finalize plans to repair the
long problematic intersection of Beverly Drive and Kemil Road in Beverly
Shores.
•A new trail has
been proposed for the Great Marsh to give birders access to this excellent
habitat.
•A “Commercial
Services Plan will be done to determine what, if any, private businesses
might be suitable in the park to provide visitor services.”