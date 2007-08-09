Six week search finds no Asian carp near Chicago

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — An initial six-week mission to catch and kill
Asian carp lurking on the Great Lakes’ doorstep turned up none of the
despised fish, suggesting few if any have eluded an electric barrier
designed to block their path to Lake Michigan, officials said Monday.
Beginning in
mid-February, teams of biologists and commercial fishermen combed a network
of Chicago-area rivers and canals where Asian carp DNA has been detected in
numerous spots over the past year. They spread netting across large areas
and used electric stunning prods where they believed the carp were most
likely to gather, said Chris McCloud, spokesman for the Illinois Department
of Natural Resources.
The operation
yielded more than 1,000 common carp, a similar number of gizzard shad and a
few other varieties but no silver or bighead carp — natives of Asia that
have infested sections of the Mississippi and Illinois rivers plus the
Chicago waterways south of the electric barrier, some 25 miles from Lake
Michigan.
“What this tells
us is if they are present above the barrier, they are in very low numbers as
we’ve said before,” McCloud said.
The barrier’s
effectiveness is a key issue in the debate over whether to close shipping
locks in the waterways to keep the invasive carp from entering Lake
Michigan, as sport fishing interests and most states along the Great Lakes
would like.
Notoriously
prolific, Asian carp can grow as large as 4 feet long and 100 pounds and eat
up to 40 percent of their body weight daily in plankton, the base of the
lakes’ food chain. Scientists say that if the species spreads across the
lakes, it could damage the $7 billion fishing industry.
Recreational
boating also could suffer. Silver carp are known to become startled by
motors, leaping from the water and colliding with boaters.
Illinois and the
Obama administration oppose closing the locks, siding with Chicago barge and
tour boat companies who say doing so would devastate their businesses. They
contend the electric barrier is performing well and closing the leak-prone
locks wouldn’t be a foolproof measure.
The U.S. Supreme
Court last week refused for a second time Michigan’s request to order the
locks closed.
The sampling
operation was conducted by the Illinois DNR, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife
Service and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Their crews set more than 5
miles of netting in the main channels of the Chicago Sanitary and Ship
Canal, the Des Plaines River and other waterways, plus barge slips, marinas
and other likely carp hideouts.
Early on, the
teams focused on areas where warm water was being discharged from industrial
operations, including power plants and wastewater treatment plants. Fish
tend to congregate near warmer water during winter. As spring approached and
ice receded, the search area was broadened.
To make sure
they were using effective techniques, the crews also searched for Asian carp
below the electric barrier. They nabbed 36 silver carp and four bighead carp
near Starved Rock Lock and Dam, about 70 miles downstream.
Ashley Spratt, a
spokeswoman for the fish and wildlife service, acknowledged the failure to
catch any Asian carp above the barrier didn’t necessarily mean none were
there. “They are hard to catch and this is a big area we’re looking at,” she
said.
John Sellek, a
spokesman for Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox, said Monday that although
no Asian carp were found, Michigan still wants the locks closed.
“What did they
expect? (Illinois’) own court filings say they are not likely to catch Asian
carp using nets or electro-fishing,” Sellek said.
Biologists plan
to continue searching over the next three months as part of a $78.5 million
Asian carp control strategy.
“Intensifying
our sampling and monitoring efforts in high-risk areas for Asian carp
provides us with critical data on population dynamics, potential range
expansion and movement of the species,” said Charlie Wooley, deputy regional
director for the fish and wildlife service.