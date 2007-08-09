Off the charts pollen spreads allergy misery

NASHVILLE, Tenn.
(AP) — Allergy season has come early and hit with a wheezing vengeance in
parts of the South and Midwest this year, thanks largely to an unusually
warm winter. Abundant pollen is causing watery eyes, sniffles and sneezing.
Doctors say the spring misery stretches from Mississippi to Ohio and from
Georgia to Texas, where a drought has exacerbated the problem. Forecasters
and allergists blame the unseasonably warm weather, and few cold snaps, for
causing plants to bloom weeks earlier than normal and release the
allergy-causing particles.
In some areas,
allergists say pollen counts this week are as high as they’ve ever recorded.
A clinic at Vanderbilt University in Nashville recorded 11,000 grains of
pollen per cubic meter Tuesday, the worst in the 12 years they’ve tracked
the number. The Atlanta Allergy & Asthma Clinic says this week’s pollen
counts have beaten a high mark recorded there in April 1999. Their count for
Tuesday was almost 9,400. Fifteen-hundred is considered very high.
The medical
director of the Vanderbilt Asthma, Sinus and Allergy Program says he’s been
seeing more patients — even while feeling puny himself.
“I’m kind of
sniffly today,” Dr. David Hagaman said Tuesday.
The Asthma and
Allergy Foundation of America says more than 40 million Americans have nasal
allergies, popularly called hay fever. In severe cases, sufferers have
difficulty breathing that can send them to the emergency room.
Stephanie Baxter
was walloped when she returned to Gallatin, Tenn., from a vacation in
Florida last week. “We hit Tennessee and they started,” she said. “I have
every possible symptom you can have. I’m trying to keep my energy because I
have a 3-month-old and a 3-year-old. There’s no time for rest.”
For three years,
the foundation has ranked Knoxville, Tenn., as the worst city in the country
for allergies — based on pollen counts, sales of allergy medications and the
presence allergy specialists. The city has been up to 20 degrees warmer than
normal the past few weeks. Spring arrived prematurely — along with sales of
nose spray.
“It’s blooming
so early,” said Sam Roberts, a meteorologist with the National Weather
Service in Morristown, Tenn. “Grass mowing has started early this year and
stirred things up.”
Ranee Randby,
community relations director for the Knox County Health Department, said
Knoxville’s scenic location in the Tennessee valley contributes to the
problem.
“We’re
surrounded by mountains and whatever gets in here stays in here. It’s like a
bowl,” she said. “It’s a beautiful, green part of the country but pollen
comes with that.”
In San Antonio,
Texas, patients with allergies have increased in the past few weeks at
Southwest General Hospital. Daniel St. Armand, the emergency room director,
doesn’t have to leave the hospital to find someone suffering.
“I have a friend
who goes through this yearly and it affects his whole system,” he said. “He
constantly has a runny nose and itchy skin and eyes. He’s just not himself.”
In Atlanta,
Andre Osborne returned home from a long weekend to find his black Infiniti
sedan caked in yellow pollen.
“I feel
terrible,” he said. “I know it’s not as bad as it can be. But the sneezing,
the uncontrollable coughing, it’s starting to kick in.”
A couple miles
away, business was up at Cactus Car Wash as drivers brought in their
pollen-covered cars. Yellow water streamed into drains in its parking lot.
“It’s very unusual this early on,” said manager Jim James. “It’s getting
cars a lot dirtier, which is happier for us.”