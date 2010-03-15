The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Region 5, plans to approve a
request from the State of Indiana to redesignate Porter and Lake counties to
attainment of the national health-based eight-hour outdoor standard for
ozone.
Ground-based ozone is commonly referred to as smog.
According to a statement released today, EPA said that four years of
complete, quality-assured, outdoor air-monitoring data for 2006, 2007, 2008,
and 2009 show that the area meets the standard.
EPA also proposes to approve Indiana’s plan to continue to meet the
eight-hour health-based ozone standard through 2020 and to approve motor
vehicle emission budgets for Lake and Porter counties.
EPA spokesperson Phillippa Cannon told the Chesterton Tribune this
morning that the redesignation will leave unchanged the state’s vehicle
emission-testing requirements in Porter County. “For the average person it
only means that they’re breathing cleaner air,” she said.
Cannon added that the state itself would have to undertake a “formal process
to change monitoring requirements.”
EPA’s actions were published on Friday in the Federal Register. The public
has 30 days to comment at
www.regulations.gov
Refer to docket ID No. EPA-R05-OAR-2009-0512 and follow online instructions
for submitting comments. Comments may also be e-mailed to
bortzer.jay@epa.gov or faxed to
(312) 692-2054.
In a related final rulemaking, also published on Friday, EPA determined that
the Chicago-Gary-Lake County, Illinois-Indiana area now meets the eight-hour
ozone standard and is approving a request from the State of Indiana for a
waiver from Clean Air Act requirements for nitrogen oxides Reasonably
Available Control Technology regulations in Lake and Porter counties.
Smog is formed
when a mixture of pollutants react on warm, sunny days. The pollutants are
released from cars, factories and a wide variety of other sources. Smog can
cause respiratory problems, including coughing, wheezing, shortness of
breath and chest pain.