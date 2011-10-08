INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A coalition of environmental groups is
pressing Indiana regulators to impose tough conditions on Enbridge
Energy's plans to replace 50 miles of oil pipeline near Lake Michigan.
The new
pipeline skirting southern Lake Michigan will run through four northern
Indiana counties and carry twice the oil volume of the pipeline it will
replace.
The Hoosier
Environmental Council, Save the Dunes and four other groups say Enbridge
has a "dismal safety record" in other states. They've asked Indiana
regulators to impose tough conditions on Enbridge to protect the lake's
ecosystem.
They want
Enbridge to install leak-detection sensors along the new pipeline and hire
an independent monitor to ensure compliance with water quality
regulations.
Enbridge says
the pipeline will have leak-detecting pressure transmitters at every valve
and be overseen by environmental inspectors.