INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A coalition of environmental groups is pressing Indiana regulators to impose tough conditions on Enbridge Energy's plans to replace 50 miles of oil pipeline near Lake Michigan.

The new pipeline skirting southern Lake Michigan will run through four northern Indiana counties and carry twice the oil volume of the pipeline it will replace.

The Hoosier Environmental Council, Save the Dunes and four other groups say Enbridge has a "dismal safety record" in other states. They've asked Indiana regulators to impose tough conditions on Enbridge to protect the lake's ecosystem.

They want Enbridge to install leak-detection sensors along the new pipeline and hire an independent monitor to ensure compliance with water quality regulations.

Enbridge says the pipeline will have leak-detecting pressure transmitters at every valve and be overseen by environmental inspectors.