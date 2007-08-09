'Finding Bigfoot' taped at Indiana Dunes State Park, to air Sunday on Animal Planet

A suspected Bigfoot sighting a little more than three years ago in the
environs of Indiana Dunes State Park (IDSP) has led Animal Planet’s Bigfoot
Finders to Duneland.
The episode of Finding Bigfoot will air at 9 p.m. Sunday, March 4, on
Animal Planet.
IDSP Property Manager Brandt Baughman told the Chesterton Tribune
today that footage was taped over the course of two days, Nov. 5-6, 2011,
nearly three years to the day after a Duneland man posted his videotape of
the sighting to YouTube.
The Bigfoot Finders were “primarily focusing their efforts in the southern
portions of the park,” Baughman said, “on the entrance road and the State
Park Boundary Road, now closed to traffic.” Baughman noted that the YouTube
video—which clearly shows someone, or something, moving through the
woods—appears actually to capture action immediately south of the park, on
the property of Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
Baughman said the Animal Planet obtained its filming permit from DNR
headquarters in Indianapolis, as the Bigfoot Finders also shot footage for
the episode at other DNR sites in the state, including Morgan-Monroe State
Forest.
The video in question, posted to YouTube on Nov. 8, 2008, is not of the
highest quality but does capture a humanoid form walking through the
undergrowth. Accompanying the post was this description provided by the man
who taped the clip: “I went down State Park Boundary Road and I was showing
my kids where you can almost always see deer standing right by the road. I
was hoping to get some video when we saw something really strange in the
woods. My camera takes pretty bad videos but you can see it. There was no
one else around and no cars. Take a look for yourself. . . . Maybe some kids
were fooling around or someone was making a movie up there—but there wasn’t
a car in either direction for a mile. Weird!”
Search for the video with the keywords “Bigfoot” and “Indiana Dunes State
Park.”
Did the Bigfoot Finders find Bigfoot? “I like to think I would have heard if
they did,” Baughman said.
Still, he added, “Maybe this will open up a new niche market at the park in
cryptozoology.”