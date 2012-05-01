Study indicates many beach closings could be avoided by using local water quality information

Water quality information collected by local officials may provide increased
beach access while minimizing swimming-related illnesses from harmful
bacteria, according to a new U.S. Geological Survey study authored by a
local scientist at the USGS Lake Michigan Ecological Research Station in
Porter.
The USGS study found that current water quality testing at Great Lakes
beaches may be applied too broadly, possibly resulting in as many as 681
more Chicago-area beach closings between 2004 and 2010 than may have
occurred if a more localized approach was taken, according to a statement
released by USGS on Tuesday.
“Recent studies have determined that closure of Great Lakes beaches to
recreational use represents significant economic losses that are compounded
if all beaches in one area are simultaneously closed down,” USGS director
Marcia McNutt said. “Any time that science can be used to prevent
unnecessary closures such that human health is still protected and the
economy doesn't needlessly suffer, everyone wins.”
The commonly applied federal health study guidelines, set forth by the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency, were based on studies conducted at beaches
directly affected by sewage contamination, the study notes, and although
“the EPA criteria provide flexibility for the use of local data, they are
currently applied at all beaches when determining whether to close a beach
or issue a swimming advisory, regardless of whether there is a sewage
source.”
“By basing their beach closure decisions on local variations in bacteria
concentrations, beach managers likely will be able to keep their beaches
open more often, without increasing the presumed health risk or violating
the EPA guidelines,” said Meredith Nevers, a scientist with the USGS Lake
Michigan Ecological Research Station and the study’s author. “Our goal is to
make local beach managers fully aware of the flexibility that the EPA is
providing in its current guidelines.”
The USGS study examined historic monitoring data from 50 Lake Michigan
beaches in Illinois and Indiana. New calculations using local monitoring
results for the 50 sites indicated that the current applications may be more
conservative than necessary for these and most coastal beaches across the
country.
The EPA is expected to release new recreational water quality criteria in
October 2012 which, like the current guidelines, will apply to all coastal
marine and Great Lakes beaches.
This USGS Great Lakes Science Center research was funded by the USGS Ocean
Research Priorities Plan and the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.
The article is published in the journal Environmental Science and
Technology.