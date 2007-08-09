13 companies to pay for Westville oil processor cleanup

WESTVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller and federal officials say 13 companies will pay more than $14 million to clean up contaminated soil and groundwater at a former oil-reprocessing operation in northwest Indiana’s LaPorte County.

They say the deal to clean up the Cam-Or Superfund site in Westville that’s entered in federal court includes $12 million in clean-up costs and $2.4 million to the EPA. The companies also will pay the state an undisclosed amount.

Waste oil from service stations, industrial facilities, railroad yards, and pipelines was reprocessed at Cam-Or for use in automotive and industrial lubricating oil blends.

The cleanup is set to occur in 2012 and 2013.

EPA says it now has deals with private parties to pay $28 million of the site’s total $31 million in costs.