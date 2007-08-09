13 companies to pay for Westville oil processor cleanup

WESTVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller and federal
officials say 13 companies will pay more than $14 million to clean up
contaminated soil and groundwater at a former oil-reprocessing operation in
northwest Indiana’s LaPorte County.
They say the deal to clean up the Cam-Or Superfund site in Westville that’s
entered in federal court includes $12 million in clean-up costs and $2.4
million to the EPA. The companies also will pay the state an undisclosed
amount.
Waste oil from service stations, industrial facilities, railroad yards, and
pipelines was reprocessed at Cam-Or for use in automotive and industrial
lubricating oil blends.
The cleanup is set to occur in 2012 and 2013.
EPA says it now has deals with private parties to pay $28 million of the
site’s total $31 million in costs.