IDEM to hold public hearing Thursday in Portage on ArcelorMittals BH permit

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management invites citizens to a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Northwest Indiana Regional Planning Commission Auditorium, 6100 Southport Road in Portage.

The hearing regards IDEM’s proposal to renew the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit for ArcelorMittal Burns Harbor. The draft renewal permit addresses environmental requirements for the discharge of treated wastewater from the facility as it currently operates and will include certain effluent limitations, monitoring requirements, and special conditions.

IDEM staff will present information on the facility’s environmental permit. The agency will also accept oral and written comments from the public during the public hearing.

Persons who wish to submit written comments after the hearing may mail, e-mail, fax or hand-deliver them to IDEM through Dec. 27.

•Mail or hand-deliver comments to IDEM Office of Water Quality, Industrial NPDES Permits Section, Attn: Mr. Steve Roush, MC 65-42 IGCN 1255, 100 North Senate Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46204-2251.

•Fax comments to (317) 232-8637.

•E-mail comments to sroush@idem.IN.gov

The public can review the draft NPDES permits at www.idem.IN.gov/5338.htm

or at these other locations:

• Porter County Health Department, Suite 104, 155 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso.

• Porter County Public Library, 103 Jefferson St. in Valparaiso.

• IDEM Northwest Regional Office, 8380 Louisiana St. in Merrillville.

The agency will consider all comments before making its final decision.

Posted 12/8/2010