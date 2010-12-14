|
Beach erosion at
Porter Beach: Great slabs of Porter
Beach are resting somewhere at the bottom of Lake Michigan today, after
30-foot waves battered the shoreline during the lake-effect snowstorm on
Sunday and Monday. Doug Stukey, assistant property manager at Indiana Dunes
State Park, told the Chesterton Tribune that he hasn’t “seen anything
like this in six years. If you walk down the shoreline to Kemil Beach, it’s
amazing how much sand was displaced and moved. It’s just mind-boggling, the
tonnage.” Stukey said that the waves blew well past the level stretch of
beach proper—a strip a couple of hundred feet wide—to reach halfway up the
foredune and in place to cut out swaths of marram grass. (Photo by Deb
Simanski)
