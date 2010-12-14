Back to Front Page Beach erosion at Porter Beach: Great slabs of Porter Beach are resting somewhere at the bottom of Lake Michigan today, after 30-foot waves battered the shoreline during the lake-effect snowstorm on Sunday and Monday. Doug Stukey, assistant property manager at Indiana Dunes State Park, told the Chesterton Tribune that he hasn’t “seen anything like this in six years. If you walk down the shoreline to Kemil Beach, it’s amazing how much sand was displaced and moved. It’s just mind-boggling, the tonnage.” Stukey said that the waves blew well past the level stretch of beach proper—a strip a couple of hundred feet wide—to reach halfway up the foredune and in place to cut out swaths of marram grass. (Photo by Deb Simanski) Posted 12/14/2010 Custom Search Custom Search