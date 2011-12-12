Izaak Walton League land buy protects half mile of Little Calumet River adjacent to new game preserve

The Porter County Chapter (PCC) of the Izaak Walton League of America has
announced the purchase of 20 acres in Porter County, including one-half mile
of the Little Calumet River.
“This property is upstream from the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore's Heron
Rookery,” PCC President Jim Sweeney said. “The river is a tributary to Lake
Michigan and an important part of the Great Lakes ecosystem.”
Added past PCC president Herb Read, “It also borders the former prison farm
land the Governor just announced will become the Indiana DNR’s largest game
bird habitat in Indiana.”
“We have been working on this for months and we just signed the papers five
days before the Governor announced the transfer of the prison land to the
DNR,” PCC Treasurer Terry McCloskey said. “The Izaak Walton League has made
a commitment to buy this land from the previous owners to use it for outdoor
youth education, water quality, stream restoration and protection of native
species such as brook trout.”
The land in question will be named the “Don and Mary Frame Little Calumet
Conservation Area,” in honor of their commitment to conservation.
The Izaak Walton League will be soliciting new memberships, donations, and
grants to help pay for the property.
Anyone interested in joining PCC or helping with the purchase can call
Sweeney at (219) 322-7239.
“We formed the Porter County Chapter in 1958 to protect the Indiana Dunes
ecosystem,” Read said. “We are glad to still be doing it 50 years later.”