Indiana Dunes State Park to close for deer hunts

Indiana Dunes State Park, along with 20 other state parks, will close to the public on four days in November for two rounds of deer hunting.

The first hunt will be Nov. 14-15, followed by a second round on Nov. 28-29. Each of the parks will close to the general public the evening before the deer kill and will reopen the morning after each one.

Along with the Dunes State Park, the other state parks to be closed for the deer kills are Brown County, Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Clifty Falls, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Shades, Shakamak, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe, Turkey Run, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial.

Each year, DNR biologists evaluate which parks require a reduction based on habitat recovery and previous hunter success at each park. The state parks are home to more than 32 state-endangered plants and numerous significant natural communities. The reductions help control browsing by deer to a level that helps maintain habitat throughout the state parks.

A public standby drawing to fill spots left vacant after 7:30 a.m. local time will take place at the Dunes State Park the morning of the hunt. To be eligible, the candidate must be an Indiana resident (or possess an Indiana lifetime license to take deer), be 18 years old by Nov. 14, and possess any valid deer license for Indiana. Participants must also present a photo ID and any valid filled or unfilled license to take deer

Standby drawings will take place at 8:30 a.m. local time. Potential standby participants can apply onsite between 7:30 a.m. and 8:15 a.m. local time but cannot enter the park before 7:30 a.m.

Applications can include up to three individuals.

This is a drawing based on how many unclaimed spots there are for each day. It is not first-come, first-served.

Spots will be limited as they are based on the number of no-shows each day.

The need for stand-in hunters increases with each hunt day.