National Park Service open houses next month on shoreline management plan

Be part of the future. The National Park Service (NPS) is in the early
stages of a Shoreline Restoration and Management Plan and an associated
Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.
NPS staff will host four open houses where they will introduce the issues
that affect the Park’s shoreline, biological communities, foredunes, sand
movement and beach nourishment and will propose tools to restore and manage
the southern shore of Lake Michigan.
The majority of the open houses will be dedicated to public questions and
comments.
There are four opportunities to share your ideas. NPS staff will be
presenting the same information at each open house. While everyone is
welcome at all meetings, two meetings are primarily for those who live in
the neighborhoods closest to the National Lakeshore:
•From 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the Northwest Indiana Regional
Planning Commission, 6100 Southport Road in Portage.
•From 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Lubeznik Center for The Arts, 101
W. 2nd St. in Michigan City.
Two additional meetings will be primarily for members of the general public
at large, regardless of their community of residence:
•From 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Northwest Indiana Regional
Planning Commission.
•From 6 to 8
p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore Visitor
Center, 1215 North Ind. 49 in Porter.