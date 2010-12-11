National Park Service open houses next month on shoreline management plan

Be part of the future. The National Park Service (NPS) is in the early stages of a Shoreline Restoration and Management Plan and an associated Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) at Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore.

NPS staff will host four open houses where they will introduce the issues that affect the Park’s shoreline, biological communities, foredunes, sand movement and beach nourishment and will propose tools to restore and manage the southern shore of Lake Michigan.

The majority of the open houses will be dedicated to public questions and comments.

There are four opportunities to share your ideas. NPS staff will be presenting the same information at each open house. While everyone is welcome at all meetings, two meetings are primarily for those who live in the neighborhoods closest to the National Lakeshore:

•From 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the Northwest Indiana Regional Planning Commission, 6100 Southport Road in Portage.

•From 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Lubeznik Center for The Arts, 101 W. 2nd St. in Michigan City.

Two additional meetings will be primarily for members of the general public at large, regardless of their community of residence:

•From 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, at the Northwest Indiana Regional Planning Commission.

•From 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, at the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore Visitor Center, 1215 North Ind. 49 in Porter.