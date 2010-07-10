Commission wants Great Lakes water levels study

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A U.S.-Canadian panel will study what would happen if steps were taken to boost the levels of Lake Huron and Lake Michigan by slowing the flow of water from the St. Clair River.

Some Lake Huron homeowners believe the two lakes are losing too much water through the river because navigational dredging over the years has deepened the channel. They want structures placed in the river to stem the outflow.

A panel of experts appointed by the International Joint Commission, a U.S.-Canadian advisory group, recommended against that last year. The panel said the river bottom hasn’t been eroding for the past decade.

But the IJC this week asked the panel to study the potential effects on lakeshore property owners, shippers and other interests if water levels were boosted.