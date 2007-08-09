Preliminary flood hazard maps for Porter County have been released by the
Federal Emergency Management Agency, according to the DNR and county
officials.
When final, the maps will show flood risks throughout the county and
determine whether property owners are required to carry flood insurance.
Some residents may be required to purchase additional flood insurance once
local communities adopt these maps. The purchase of flood insurance is
required by federally insured or regulated mortgage lenders if a structure
is located in a high-risk flood area.
The first new such documents for the county in 29 years came as the result
of FEMA, DNR, and the county completing an extensive multi-year study of the
area’s floodplains using state-of the-art technologies and risk-modeling
techniques.
"Everyone is at some risk of flooding,” Andrew Velasquez III, regional
administrator of FEMA Region V in Chicago, said in a release. “Porter County
residents and business owners need to know what that risk is so they can
make informed decisions about their safety and financial investments.”
An open house will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 2 in the Porter County
Fairgrounds 4-H Building, 215 E. Division Road in Valparaiso, for those who
would like to learn more about how this new mapping may affect them.
Stations will be set up for property owners to review the maps and discuss
any concerns with engineers who are knowledgeable with the map development
process. There will be no formal presentation at the open house.
These flood insurance rate maps identify property as having high, moderate
or low flood risk. In addition to affecting property owners, these maps
allow community planners, engineers, permit officials, builders and others
to determine if, where and how new structures and developments should be
built.
Additional stations will be available during this time for property owners
to obtain information and discuss any concerns regarding flood insurance or
related issues with knowledgeable staff from DNR.
A 90-day public comment period will start at a date to be announced by FEMA
after the public meeting. During that period, property owners can submit
appeals and protests. Once the feedback is received and addressed, the maps
are expected to be adopted in 2012, when the new insurance requirements will
take effect.
The Porter County project is part of FEMA’s larger effort to modernize the
nation’s aging flood maps to reflect the most current flood risks and areas
of recent growth.
The preliminary maps may be viewed at www.floodmaps.IN.gov