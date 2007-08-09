Proposed 'world class' boat lauch in Michigan City subject of a public meeting November 2

A public meeting to discuss the construction of a world-class public boat-launching facility in Michigan City will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at City Hall in Michigan City, 100 E. Michigan Ave., the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said.

The City of Michigan City, Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM), and DNR will host the meeting, while officials will be on hand to address questions and concerns.

The City of Michigan City and the Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) have entered into an agreement allowing the City of Michigan City to develop and build the project, DNR said. In addition to local funding, federal funds from the Boating Infrastructure Grant program and the Sport Fish Restoration program of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service would be used.

The facility would be built on NIPSCO property that abuts Trail Creek and would be accessed directly from Wabash Street. The project includes building road access to the new boat ramp, providing parking for boat trailers, and adding a fish-cleaning station and sidewalks and light poles to create a promenade, as well as adding transient boat slips.

Public comments will be accepted during the meeting. Written comments will be accepted through 12 p.m. on Nov. 19. Such comments can be directed to Tony Sullivan, 100 N. Senate Ave., IGCS W041, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Persons unable to attend the public meeting and who would like more information about the project should contact Tony Sullivan at asullivan@idem.IN.gov, (800) 451-6027, ext. 3-6663, or (317) 233-6663.