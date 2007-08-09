Back to Front Page Rare Harris Sparrow spotted here by intrepid bird watchers: This Harris’ Sparrow was located by Valparaiso birder Brendan Grube on Sunday—then re-located by Westchester Township birder Ken Brock—in the Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore parking lot on Kemil Road in Beverly Shores. Harris’ Sparrows are decidedly uncommon east of the Mississippi River, they breed in Northern Canada and winter in the Plains states, and typically no more than one or two a year—and sometimes not even that—are seen in Indiana. This specimen is an immature bird and was spending quality time with a small flock of White-crowned Sparrows. (Tribune photo by Kevin Nevers) Custom Search Custom Search