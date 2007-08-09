Rare Harris Sparrow
spotted here by intrepid bird watchers:
This Harris’ Sparrow was located by Valparaiso birder Brendan Grube on
Sunday—then re-located by Westchester Township birder Ken Brock—in the
Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore parking lot on Kemil Road in Beverly
Shores. Harris’ Sparrows are decidedly uncommon east of the Mississippi
River, they breed in Northern Canada and winter in the Plains states, and
typically no more than one or two a year—and sometimes not even that—are
seen in Indiana. This specimen is an immature bird and was spending quality
time with a small flock of White-crowned Sparrows. (Tribune photo by Kevin
Nevers)