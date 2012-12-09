Two CHS students named Merit Semifinalists

Two Chesterton High School seniors are among the nation’s 16,000
Semifinalists announced in the 2013 National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC)
competition. These students have completed the first step in the competition
for some 8,300 Merit Scholarships, worth more than $32 million, to be
offered next spring.
Based on
selection index scores on the 2011 PSAT/NMSQT, the CHS students cited in the
58th annual competition are Elizabeth L. Benson and Spencer Gordon.
Benson, daughter
of Geof and Mary Benson of Beverly Shores, is active in National Honor
Society as secretary, Club EARTH, varsity soccer, Spanish club and Natural
Helpers. She plans to study veterinary medicine.
Gordon, son of
Joe and Margaret Gordon of Chesterton, is active in speech, student council,
the school newspaper, Quiz Bowl, Business Professionals of America (BPA),
National Honor Society and Science Olympiad. He plans to study business and
history.