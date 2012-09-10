Trojan Guard sweeps Illinois competition

The Chesterton High School Trojan Guard Marching Band traveled to New Lenox, Illinois over the weekend to take part in the Lincoln-Way Central Marching Knights Field Show competition.

The competition included 14 Illinois bands in three different classes based on band size as opposed to the school size classification used at Indiana competitions.

The Trojan Guard put in their best performance of the season, a collective effort that netted the group first place in the Class “A” competition. In addition to taking top honors in Class “A”, the band received caption awards for the highest score in Music Performance, General Effect, and Visual Performance.

The Percussion Section of the band earned the trophy for outstanding percussion performance, and the Color Guard was awarded the trophy for Best Auxiliary in Class “A”.

Jacobs High School from Algonquin, Ill., placed second and Thornton Fractional North High School from Calumet City, Ill., placed in the Class “A” competition. Taking top honors in the “AA” competition was Andrews High School. The first place trophy for the “AAA” competition went to Marian Catholic High School of Chicago Heights, Ill.

This week, the Trojan Guard will take part in the Indiana State School Music Association’s Regional competition at Lafayette Jefferson High School in Lafayette, Indiana.

Members of the 2012 Trojan Guard include: Kathryn Ausema, Jacob Barnes, Kyle Barnes, Rachel Beard, Mariah Bement, Kierstin Berry, Brian Bolin, Teagan Bowen, Sarah Brimberry, Maddie Comfort, Nick Cross, Diva Bridegroom, Emily Cernick, Belle Chandler, Nicolette Croft, Abi Curdes, Jeff DeHenes, Nick DeHenes, Zach Dickinson, Naomi Dravs, Justice Eiden, Riley Franklin, Annie Friday, Alexis Gaines, Izabelle Galvin, Alysa Garriott, Amanda Gillespie, Betsy Goysich, Arianna Hall, Seth Halpin, Matt Hampton, Amanda Hardesty, Hailey Hickey, Loren Hodgkiss, Rowan Holsen, Alex Hughes, Amanda Isbister, Brandon Jackett, Samantha Johnson, Curtis Jones, Olivia Kaiser, Henry Keller, Austin Krafft, Michael Lipinski, Nicole Luberski, Jackson Lucken, Cassi Mardis, Skylar McElheny, Emily Mellin and Katelyn Merritt.

Also, Hannah McCafferty, Nathan McCall, Erin McNicholas, Devin Moser, Alisa Ordziejewski, Spencer Ostrega, Fred Owens, Mitch Pearson, Frank Pejril, Joel Peterson, Nathan Poczekay, Robert Rosenau, Zach Royko, Hayley Sabol, Joe Sabol, Kylie Sabol, Greg Sirko, Colin St. Mary, Natalie Stemler, Laura Stepanovich, Garrett Swanson, Brittany Tanner, Damien Thomas, Hayley Thoreson, Valerie Valerio, Abi Vallangeon, Alexi Vander Vinne, Jaynellen Waelde, Sydney Walker, Natalie Wilhelm, and Layne Wright.

Prop Crew Includes: Shania Lubarski, Hannah Maluvac, Elissa McNicholas, Scott Powers, Zoe Vander Vinne, and Alissa VanNoorton.

The Drum Major for the Trojan Guard is Kaleigh Wilder. The Trojan Guard is under the direction of Michael Scheiber with assistance by Vincent Arizzi. Additional staff includes Lisa Scheiber, color guard director and Jeff Wroblewski, drill design.

For more information about this or any CHS music event, please contact the Chesterton High School Music Dept. at 983-3730.

Posted 10/9/2012