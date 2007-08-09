Trojan Guard first at show; Northern Regional Saturday, October 15 at CHS

The Chesterton High School Trojan Guard traveled
to Wheaton North High School in Wheaton, Illinois to compete in the Falcon
Festival of Bands this past Saturday. The Trojan Guard placed first in the
Class “A” competition and also received caption awards for Outstanding
Musical Performance, Outstanding Color Guard, and Outstanding Percussion
performance.
The second place trophy in Class “A”, as well as the award for Best Visual
Performance went to Alan B. Shepard High School in Palos Heights, Illinois.
Rounding out the top three placements in Class “A” was the band from
Johnsburg High School in Johnsburg, Illinois.
The Trojan Guard’s 2011 field show is a celebration of Celtic/Irish music
and traditions. Entitled “Of Legend and Lore….” The music for this
production is in four movements: Mvmt. I-Out of the Mist, Mvmt.II- Highland
Jubilee, Mvmt.-III Irish Lullaby, and Mvmt.- IV Castles and Kilts.
Members of the 2011 Trojan Guard include Allmon Andrew, Kyle Barnes, Lucas
Baughman, Teagan Bowen, Kirstin Berry, Ellen Brewer, Kathryn Brewer, Brandon
Burdine, Taylor Cash, Turner Cash, Nick Cross, Abigail Curdes, Jeff DeHenes,
Ashley Dennis, Zack Dickinson, Patrick English, Autumn Friday, Izabella
Galvin, Alysa Garriott, Alexis Gaines, Amanda Gillespie, Ashley Gillespie,
Goysich Betsy, Arianna Hall, Seth Halpin, Alexandra Hanson, Hayley Hardesty,
Sammie Hardin, Zach Hehr, Rowan Holson, Harley Howard, Alex Hughes, Lily
Hull, Amanda Isbister, Nathanael Jones, Olivia Kaiser, Henry Keller, Austin
Krafft, Brittany Kress, Nicole Luberski, Skylar McElheny, Cassi Mardis,
Hannah McCafferty, Erin McNicholas, Emily Mellin, Katelyn Merritt, Mueller
Jacob, Allie Ordziewski, Christian Orsborn, Evan Pearson, Mitch Pearson,
Frank Pejril, Jon Rensberger, Micaela Ruiz-Moreno, Hayley Sabol, Joey Sabol,
Brittany Seay, Brittany Tanner, Laura Stepanovich, Garrett Swanson, Hayley
Thoreson, Abi Vallangeon, Charity Vallangeon, Alexi Vander Vinne, Logan
Vermillion, Jaynellen Waelde, Sydney Walker, Natalie Wilhelm, Abby Wright,
Lenik Zaranski, Solstice Zaranski.
The Drum Major for the Trojan Guard is Kaleigh Wilder.
The directors of the Trojan Guard are Michael Scheiber and Vincent Arizzi.
Additional staff includes Lisa Scheiber, color guard director; Jeff
Wroblewski, drill design and Loren Ellis, visual tech.
The CHS Music Department and the Band Boosters will be hosting the Indiana
State School Music Association’s Northern Marching Band Regional competition
Saturday, October 15 at CHS. The Class “C” competition begins at 11:00 a.m.
with the show ending at approximately 8:30 p.m. after the Class “A” awards
ceremony.
Trojan Guard alumni, parents of alumni, friends and fans are encouraged to
get in touch and get involved with the program. Help is still needed for
this event.
Those interested should contact the CHS Band’s ISSMA event coordinator
Deenna McNicholas at 531-1188 or CHS Band Booster chair Lisa Hughes at
477-6559. For additional information regarding the Trojan Guard or any band
activity, please contact the CHS Music Department 983-3730.