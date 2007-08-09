Trojan Guard first at show; Northern Regional Saturday, October 15 at CHS

The Chesterton High School Trojan Guard traveled to Wheaton North High School in Wheaton, Illinois to compete in the Falcon Festival of Bands this past Saturday. The Trojan Guard placed first in the Class “A” competition and also received caption awards for Outstanding Musical Performance, Outstanding Color Guard, and Outstanding Percussion performance.

The second place trophy in Class “A”, as well as the award for Best Visual Performance went to Alan B. Shepard High School in Palos Heights, Illinois. Rounding out the top three placements in Class “A” was the band from Johnsburg High School in Johnsburg, Illinois.

The Trojan Guard’s 2011 field show is a celebration of Celtic/Irish music and traditions. Entitled “Of Legend and Lore….” The music for this production is in four movements: Mvmt. I-Out of the Mist, Mvmt.II- Highland Jubilee, Mvmt.-III Irish Lullaby, and Mvmt.- IV Castles and Kilts.

Members of the 2011 Trojan Guard include Allmon Andrew, Kyle Barnes, Lucas Baughman, Teagan Bowen, Kirstin Berry, Ellen Brewer, Kathryn Brewer, Brandon Burdine, Taylor Cash, Turner Cash, Nick Cross, Abigail Curdes, Jeff DeHenes, Ashley Dennis, Zack Dickinson, Patrick English, Autumn Friday, Izabella Galvin, Alysa Garriott, Alexis Gaines, Amanda Gillespie, Ashley Gillespie, Goysich Betsy, Arianna Hall, Seth Halpin, Alexandra Hanson, Hayley Hardesty, Sammie Hardin, Zach Hehr, Rowan Holson, Harley Howard, Alex Hughes, Lily Hull, Amanda Isbister, Nathanael Jones, Olivia Kaiser, Henry Keller, Austin Krafft, Brittany Kress, Nicole Luberski, Skylar McElheny, Cassi Mardis, Hannah McCafferty, Erin McNicholas, Emily Mellin, Katelyn Merritt, Mueller Jacob, Allie Ordziewski, Christian Orsborn, Evan Pearson, Mitch Pearson, Frank Pejril, Jon Rensberger, Micaela Ruiz-Moreno, Hayley Sabol, Joey Sabol, Brittany Seay, Brittany Tanner, Laura Stepanovich, Garrett Swanson, Hayley Thoreson, Abi Vallangeon, Charity Vallangeon, Alexi Vander Vinne, Logan Vermillion, Jaynellen Waelde, Sydney Walker, Natalie Wilhelm, Abby Wright, Lenik Zaranski, Solstice Zaranski.

The Drum Major for the Trojan Guard is Kaleigh Wilder.

The directors of the Trojan Guard are Michael Scheiber and Vincent Arizzi. Additional staff includes Lisa Scheiber, color guard director; Jeff Wroblewski, drill design and Loren Ellis, visual tech.

The CHS Music Department and the Band Boosters will be hosting the Indiana State School Music Association’s Northern Marching Band Regional competition Saturday, October 15 at CHS. The Class “C” competition begins at 11:00 a.m. with the show ending at approximately 8:30 p.m. after the Class “A” awards ceremony.

Trojan Guard alumni, parents of alumni, friends and fans are encouraged to get in touch and get involved with the program. Help is still needed for this event.

Those interested should contact the CHS Band’s ISSMA event coordinator Deenna McNicholas at 531-1188 or CHS Band Booster chair Lisa Hughes at 477-6559. For additional information regarding the Trojan Guard or any band activity, please contact the CHS Music Department 983-3730.