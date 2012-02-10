Trojan Guard advances to ISSMA Regional

The Chesterton High School Trojan Guard marching band traveled to Concord High School in Elkhart, Ind., this past Saturday to participate with 19 other Northern Indiana bands in the Indiana State School Music Association’s (ISSMA) District level contest. The band’s performance earned them a “Gold” superior level rating, an achievement that qualified the group for the ISSMA Regional level of competition later this month.

This District event marks the first level of statewide competition toward the ultimate goal of competing in the annual ISSMA State Marching Band Championship.

Bands are adjudicated by a panel of six judges in the areas of Individual Music Performance, Ensemble Music Performance, Music Effect, Individual Visual Performance, Ensemble Visual Performance and Overall Visual Effect. Bands across the state that receive a composite score high enough to qualify for a first division (superior) rating, will move on to either the Northern Indiana or Southern Indiana regional competitions to be held the weekend of October 13. At the Northern and Southern regional competitions, the 10 bands with the highest point totals will advance to the Semi-State competition where they will go head-to-head with all of the bands in their respective class for a chance to secure a position as a state finalist band.

A total of 40 bands (10 from each class A-D) will then compete at the Indiana State Marching Band Championship held at Lucus Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, November 3.

The Trojan Guard’s 2012 field show is entitled, “Out of the Darkness.” This year’s production is comprised of three sections that gradually take the audience from all things ‘black’, into the joyous transformation of the ‘light’. The music includes: Mvmt. I Abyss, Mvmt. II Into the Light, Mvmt. III Salvation!

There are 82 students in the Trojan Guard this year, 42 woodwinds and brass players, 15 percussionists, 24 Color Guard members, and one Drum Major.

Members of the 2012 Trojan Guard include Kathryn Ausema, Jacob Barnes, Kyle Barnes, Rachel Beard, Mariah Bement, Kierstin Berry, Brian Bolin, Teagan Bowen, Sarah Brimberry, Maddie Comfort, Nick Cross, Diva Bridegroom, Emily Cernick, Belle Chandler, Nicolette Croft, Abi Curdes, Jeff DeHenes, Nick DeHenes, Zach Dickinson, Naomi Draus, Justice Eiden, Riley Franklin, Annie Friday, Alexis Gaines, Izabelle Galvin, Alysa Garriott, Amanda Gillespie, Betsy Goysich, Arianna Hall, Seth Halpin, Matt Hampton, Amanda Hardesty, Hailey Hickey, Loren Hodgkiss, Rowan Holsen, Alex Hughes, Amanda Isbister, Brandon Jackett, Samantha Johnson, Curtis Jones, Olivia Kaiser, Henry Keller, Austin Krafft, Michael Lipinski, Nicole Luberski, Jackson Lucken, Cassi Mardis, Skylar McElheny, Emily Mellin, Katelyn Merritt, Hannah McCafferty, Nathan McCall, Erin McNicholas, Devin Moser, Alisa Ordziejewski, Spencer Ostrega, Fred Owens, Mitch Pearson, Frank Pejril, Joel Peterson, Nathan Poczekay, Robert Rosenau, Zach Royko, Hayley Sabol, Joe Sabol, Kylie Sabol, Greg Sirko, Colin St. Mary, Natalie Stemler, Laura Stepanovich, Garrett Swanson, Brittany Tanner, Damien Thomas, Hayley Thoreson, Valerie Valerio, Abi Vallangeon, Alexi Vander Vinne, Jaynellen Waelde, Sydney Walker, Natalie Wilhelm, and Layne Wright.

The Drum Major for the Trojan Guard is Kaleigh Wilder.

The next performance by the Trojan Guard will be this Saturday, October 6, at Lincoln-Way Central High School in New Lenox, Illinois. Performance time is 4:36 p.m. The Trojan Guard may be seen locally at Chesterton High School on Friday, October 12. The band will be performing at both pre-game and half-time when the Trojans take on the Pirates of Merrillville.

The Trojan Guard is under the direction of Michael Scheiber with assistance by Vincent Arizzi. Additional staff includes Lisa Scheiber, color guard director and Jeff Wroblewski, drill design.

For additional information regarding the Trojan Guard or any band activity, please contact the CHS Music Department at 983-3730.