The Chesterton High School Music Department will once again present an evening of music and dancing showcasing the students of the Chesterton high school Jazz Ensemble.

This event, known to the Duneland community as the "Big Band Bash," offers the public a nostalgic dance reminiscent of those held during the 1930's and 40's. The music selections will include the great jazz standards from the Big Band era including well known melodies from the Glenn Miller, Stan Kenton, Louis Prima, Count Basie, Duke Ellington and Woody Herman bands.

The Big Band Bash got its start at the suggestion of the students in the high school jazz program in the middle 1970’s. The band director at that time, Albert J. Castronovo, saw the educational potential that this event could provide his students and immediately began working to bring the idea to fruition. While the event died out in the 1980’s, the current director of bands at CHS, Michael Scheiber, revived the tradition in the early 1990’s and the event has remained a well-received tradition for the CHS Music Department for nearly two decades.

This year, the Big Band Bash is a two night event scheduled for Friday and Saturday, February 1 and 2 in the beautiful commons area of Chesterton high school.

Music and dancing will begin at 7:00 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres are available as part of the ticket price, with coffee and soft drinks available for a nominal cost. Patrons may enter the Northeast side of the building, through Entrance #31.

All seats are reserved.

No tickets will be sold at the door.

Tickets are currently on sale through the CHS Music Dept. for $15.00 dollars each, $12.00 each when four or more tickets are purchased.

Tickets are sold weekdays until 4:00 p.m. Please contact the CHS Music Dept. at 983-3730 ext. 7147 for more information.

Posted 1/18/2013