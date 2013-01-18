The Chesterton High School Music Department will once again present an
evening of music and dancing showcasing the students of the Chesterton high
school Jazz Ensemble.
This event,
known to the Duneland community as the "Big Band Bash," offers the public a
nostalgic dance reminiscent of those held during the 1930's and 40's. The
music selections will include the great jazz standards from the Big Band era
including well known melodies from the Glenn Miller, Stan Kenton, Louis
Prima, Count Basie, Duke Ellington and Woody Herman bands.
The Big Band
Bash got its start at the suggestion of the students in the high school jazz
program in the middle 1970’s. The band director at that time, Albert J.
Castronovo, saw the educational potential that this event could provide his
students and immediately began working to bring the idea to fruition. While
the event died out in the 1980’s, the current director of bands at CHS,
Michael Scheiber, revived the tradition in the early 1990’s and the event
has remained a well-received tradition for the CHS Music Department for
nearly two decades.
This year, the
Big Band Bash is a two night event scheduled for Friday and Saturday,
February 1 and 2 in the beautiful commons area of Chesterton high school.
Music and
dancing will begin at 7:00 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres are available as part of the
ticket price, with coffee and soft drinks available for a nominal cost.
Patrons may enter the Northeast side of the building, through Entrance #31.
All seats are
reserved.
No tickets will
be sold at the door.
Tickets are
currently on sale through the CHS Music Dept. for $15.00 dollars each,
$12.00 each when four or more tickets are purchased.
Tickets are sold
weekdays until 4:00 p.m. Please contact the CHS Music Dept. at 983-3730 ext.
7147 for more information.
Posted 1/18/2013