Three state championships in a row for CHS Debate

Chesterton High School's Debate team won its third consecutive State Title over the weekend at Kokomo High School. Chesterton scored a total of 70 points, defeating runner-up Valparaiso by 19 points.

The team took two of the four individual championships on its way to its 20th overall title. Adam Potrzebowski won Congressional Debate defeating 44 other students. The title in Public Forum Debate was won by Thomas Biel and Jordan Hoover.

Chesterton needed every point that the team could muster as Valparaiso kept the competition close all the way to the end. Policy Debate saw three of its four qualifiers break into elimination rounds. Sophomores Victoria Simms and Kalina Smith went the furthest in the competition advancing to the quarterfinal round of eight.

Also advancing to Octafinals were the team of Christian Parocco and Warren Fasone and the team of Nicole Thompson and Jeff Tucker. Jon Vincent and Justin Reed advanced into the State competition for Chesterton. The individual title for Policy Debate went to a team from Columbia City.

Forty students entered into Lincoln-Douglas Debate and Chesterton had three students advance to elimination rounds. Qualifying for the Octafinal round were Megan Adamczewski, Brandon Moore and Michael Leopold. Alec Turner also advanced to the state competition. Valparaiso placed 1st and 2nd in Lincoln-Douglas debate.

Congressional debate was the largest category and saw two Chesterton debaters advance to the final round. Dakota McCoy placed ninth overall and Senior Adam Potrzebowski was the tournament champion.

The final round judges had Potrzebowski ranked 1,1,1,1,2 respectively. Potrzebowski also won the James Hawker Mental Attitude Scholarship award. He is the first Chesterton debater to have won the prestigious honor. It is voted on by members of the IHSFA's executive council. Advancing to the semi-final round of Congressional Debate were Hayley Treezo and Liz Koch.

Chesterton scored most of its points in the event of Public Forum. Thomas Biel and Jordan Hoover defended the Con side of the resolution about President Obama's surge into Afghanistan. On a 3-2 decision, they defeated their teammates Spencer Hadley and Luke Morgan who represented the Pro side. Kira Geairn and Nikita Chawla as well as Tyler Fabbri and Syed Shah advanced into the quarterfinal round. Since the inception of this event, Chesterton has won five of the seven state titles; including the previous three in a row. Fabbri won in 2008 and the team of Hadley/Morgan in 2009.

Chesterton won with 70 points followed by Valparaiso (51) and Columbia City. There were 21 teams total in the state wide competition. Chesterton is coached by Chris Lowery, Scott Woodhouse and Ben Blohm.