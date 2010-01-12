LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s state schools superintendent says there are no education budget cuts planned for public schools districts in 2011.

The Journal & Courier of Lafayette reports that a memo from Superintendent Tony Bennett to district administrators was distributed last week. Bennett says in the letter that there are “no current plans for reductions” in total state funding for K-12 tuition support for 2011 compared to this year.

Individual districts will know how much cash they’ll get in December based on new student counts and other variables.

The memo was welcomed by Kim Fox, who is the chief financial officer for Tippecanoe School Corp. Fox says it’s a “huge relief” that more cuts aren’t planned.

Schools have seen $300 million in funding cuts since the last state budget was passed in 2009.