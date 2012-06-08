St Patrick ISTEP scores best in Duneland, registration today

For more information regarding St. Patrick School’s ISTEP scores, and how
they compare to state and local averages, please visit
www.stpatsparish.org/ISTEPs
In a statement released Friday St. Patrick School officials said they are
very proud of the teachers, students and parents for this achievement and
for upholding the tradition of academic excellence.
For more information or to schedule a tour of St. Patrick School, contact
the school office at 926-1707.
Registration takes place today from 12-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. in the school
office.
Related Stories: