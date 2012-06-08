Chesterton Tribune

St Patrick ISTEP scores best in Duneland, registration today

St. Patrick Catholic School has released its 2011-12 ISTEP test results.

Scores for the school were higher than all Duneland Schools as well as the Discovery Charter School.

The scores:

Grade % pass Math % pass ELA % Pass both.

3rd     89     96       89

4th     97     97       97

5th     100   100    100

6th     100    94      94

7th     100   100    100

8th     100   100    100

All grades- 98 98 96

For more information regarding St. Patrick School’s ISTEP scores, and how they compare to state and local averages, please visit

www.stpatsparish.org/ISTEPs

In a statement released Friday St. Patrick School officials said they are very proud of the teachers, students and parents for this achievement and for upholding the tradition of academic excellence.

For more information or to schedule a tour of St. Patrick School, contact the school office at 926-1707.

Registration takes place today from 12-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. in the school office.

