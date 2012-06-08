St Patrick ISTEP scores best in Duneland, registration today

Scores for the school were higher than all Duneland Schools as well as the Discovery Charter School.

For more information regarding St. Patrick School’s ISTEP scores, and how they compare to state and local averages, please visit

www.stpatsparish.org/ISTEPs

In a statement released Friday St. Patrick School officials said they are very proud of the teachers, students and parents for this achievement and for upholding the tradition of academic excellence.

For more information or to schedule a tour of St. Patrick School, contact the school office at 926-1707.

Registration takes place today from 12-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. in the school office.

Related Stories: