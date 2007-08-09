Smooth going as classes begin today

Apparently everything went smoothly this morning on the Duneland School
Corporation’s first day of classes.
“There’ve been
no problems that I’m aware of,” Superintendent Dirk Baer told the
Chesterton Tribune just before deadline today. “I haven’t received any
phone calls with any concerns yet.”
“I’m still
waiting on attendance and enrollment numbers,” Baer added.
Chesterton
Police Chief Dave Cincoski, for his part, made the same report. “No concerns
or issues have been brought to my attention or to the departments,” he said.