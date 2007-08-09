Smooth going as classes begin today

Apparently everything went smoothly this morning on the Duneland School Corporation’s first day of classes.

“There’ve been no problems that I’m aware of,” Superintendent Dirk Baer told the Chesterton Tribune just before deadline today. “I haven’t received any phone calls with any concerns yet.”

“I’m still waiting on attendance and enrollment numbers,” Baer added.

Chesterton Police Chief Dave Cincoski, for his part, made the same report. “No concerns or issues have been brought to my attention or to the departments,” he said.