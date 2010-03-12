School Board expected to ratify teachers contract

In its last scheduled meeting in the calendar year, the Duneland School Board is expected to ratify a teachers agreement for the current school year at its meeting Monday.

The School Board will meet at 6 p.m. in the Administration Center, 601 W. Morgan Ave., Chesterton.

The agenda includes ratification of a new contract with the Duneland Teachers Association; the last teachers contract was approved about one and a half years ago.

The contracts for administrators and classified staff were approved last summer, and for the second year in a row no raises were granted. The contract that the teachers are currently operating under also had no raises from the pervious contract year, except for the standard incremental hikes for each additional year of service.

Also on Monday’s agenda is the annual report on school discipline for the 2009-10 school year, a parent-teacher conference report, a report on the 2011 group health insurance, adoption of the 2011-12 calendar, and a presentation by Westchester Intermediate School.