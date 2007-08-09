Duneland voters will see two contested school board races in this year’s
election as Chesterton resident and retired school bus driver William “Bill”
Barkow filed for the at-large seat on Monday.
Barkow, who could not be reached for comment this morning, will vie for the
seat against school board hopeful John Marshall.
Last week, Jackson Twp. resident Kristin Kroeger submitted her petition for
school board nomination to challenge incumbent Nick Jurasevich for the
board’s Jackson Township seat.
Filing ends
Friday
The deadline for candidates to file their petition forms for school board
nomination is this Friday, Aug. 24 at Noon.
Petitions must be completed and submitted to the Porter County Voters
Registration office located in Room 105 of the county administration center
(155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso).
Candidates must acquire at least 10 signatures from registered voters who
reside in the Duneland School District.
The petition forms (CAN-34) can be found on the Secretary of State’s website
www.in.gov/sos under the heading Candidate Information.