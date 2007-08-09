Duneland voters will see two contested school board races in this year’s election as Chesterton resident and retired school bus driver William “Bill” Barkow filed for the at-large seat on Monday.

Barkow, who could not be reached for comment this morning, will vie for the seat against school board hopeful John Marshall.

Last week, Jackson Twp. resident Kristin Kroeger submitted her petition for school board nomination to challenge incumbent Nick Jurasevich for the board’s Jackson Township seat.

Filing ends Friday

The deadline for candidates to file their petition forms for school board nomination is this Friday, Aug. 24 at Noon.

Petitions must be completed and submitted to the Porter County Voters Registration office located in Room 105 of the county administration center (155 Indiana Ave., Valparaiso).

Candidates must acquire at least 10 signatures from registered voters who reside in the Duneland School District.

The petition forms (CAN-34) can be found on the Secretary of State’s website www.in.gov/sos under the heading Candidate Information.