Residents can speak out on Duneland Schools budget Monday

Before finalizing and submitting figures to the state, the Duneland School
Board will hear public comments on the 2013 schools budget.
The budget hearing will take place during the School Board meeting Monday at
6 p.m.
Assistant Superintendent Dave Pruis will guide audience members thorough
each of the school corporation’s funds: the General Fund (which pays for
teacher salaries) Debt Service, Pension Debt Service, Transportation,
Capital Projects, and Bus Replacement.
Currently, the total of all budgets advertised comes to $63.5 million, $1.2
million more than what was advertised for 2012.
The General Fund is advertised at $34.4 million and school officials
anticipate adding close to $4 million with money raised through the 22-cent
per S100 assessed value tax, approved by referendum, once it becomes
available next summer.
Also on Monday, the board will be given a presentation by faculty and
students from Chesterton High School.
Pruis will also make an insurance committee report.
The school will announce appointments to it AIDS Advisory Committee and its
Materials Reconsideration Committee.
Schools Superintendent Dirk Baer will give his comments to the board. A
personnel report will also be made by Assistant Superintendent Monte
Moffett.
The school board will meet in the Duneland Administration Center located at
601 Morgan Ave. in Chesterton.