Rally for public education at Statehouse March 19

A Statehouse Rally for public education will be organized by Indiana
Coalition for Public Education on Tuesday, March 19, at 2:30 p.m.
Indianapolis time.
The rally will also be in conjunction with the Indiana State Teachers
Association also the same day.
As the House Budget and the voucher expansion bill now move to the Senate,
public education supporters are encouraged to come to the Statehouse to talk
with Senators and Representatives about budget priorities and about public
school vouchers expansion by House Bill 1003.
ICPE invites all
advocates for public education to the rally. It will begin at 2:30 p.m. and
will be over by 3:30 p.m.
Posted 3/13/2013