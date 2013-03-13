Rally for public education at Statehouse March 19

A Statehouse Rally for public education will be organized by Indiana Coalition for Public Education on Tuesday, March 19, at 2:30 p.m. Indianapolis time.

The rally will also be in conjunction with the Indiana State Teachers Association also the same day.

As the House Budget and the voucher expansion bill now move to the Senate, public education supporters are encouraged to come to the Statehouse to talk with Senators and Representatives about budget priorities and about public school vouchers expansion by House Bill 1003.

ICPE invites all advocates for public education to the rally. It will begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be over by 3:30 p.m.

Posted 3/13/2013