Madrigal dinner tickets to go on sale November 22

The Chesterton High School Music Department will present its 38th annual Madrigal Dinners on Dec. 3-5 in the school cafeteria.

All seats are reserved. Tickets will be on sale for $30 per person at the CHS Music Office (Entrance 31) beginning on Nov. 22. Tickets will be sold from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. and from 12:45 to 4:00 p.m. through Thursday, Dec. 2. No phone orders will be taken and there will be no exchanges or refunds.

The Madrigal Dinner performance times are Friday, Dec. 3 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m.

The CHS Cafeteria will be transformed into a “Greate Hall” complete with Elizabethan settings and costumes for “Ye Olde Madrigal Christmas Feasts.” The Madrigal is set in the 16th Century and represents the traditions of the Christmas season through spoken and musical offerings. The cast of approximately 100 CHS music students dressed in medieval costume sing, play, juggle, amuse and serve throughout each of the five performances. The students and their directors, Christopher Brush, Michael Scheiber, and Vincent Arizzi all work each year to present a quality performance.