Madrigal dinner tickets to go on sale November 22

The Chesterton High School Music Department will present its
38th annual Madrigal Dinners on Dec. 3-5 in the school cafeteria.
All seats are reserved. Tickets will be on sale for $30 per
person at the CHS Music Office (Entrance 31) beginning on Nov. 22. Tickets
will be sold from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. and from 12:45 to 4:00 p.m. through
Thursday, Dec. 2. No phone orders will be taken and there will be no
exchanges or refunds.
The Madrigal Dinner performance times are Friday, Dec. 3 at 8
p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 4 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m.
and 5 p.m.
The CHS Cafeteria will be transformed into a “Greate Hall”
complete with Elizabethan settings and costumes for “Ye Olde Madrigal
Christmas Feasts.” The Madrigal is set in the 16th Century and represents
the traditions of the Christmas season through spoken and musical offerings.
The cast of approximately 100 CHS music students dressed in medieval costume
sing, play, juggle, amuse and serve throughout each of the five
performances. The students and their directors, Christopher Brush, Michael
Scheiber, and Vincent Arizzi all work each year to present a quality
performance.
Included in the Madrigal along with the music and drama is a
complete breast of chicken dinner. The dinner includes a relish tray,
chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, salad, wassail, and dessert. A
nut-free plate excluding dessert or a vegetarian plate including dessert
will be available upon request at the time of ticket purchase. The meal is
prepared by the CHS Cafeteria staff.