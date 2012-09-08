Jurasevich officially files for school board

The Porter County Voters Registration office this morning said that Duneland School Board member Nick Jurasevich has successfully submitted his petition for school board candidacy in this year’s election.

Jurasevich is the incumbent for the board’s Jackson Township seat and is currently running unopposed.

As previously reported, former school board member John Marshall has entered the race for the board’s at-large seat and is the sole candidate so far.

The deadline for school board candidacy petitions to be accepted by the voters registration office is noon on Friday, Aug. 24.