Judge weighs request to block Indiana voucher program

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Students who have signed up for Indiana’s broad new
school voucher program could be jerked out of private schools midsemester or
forced to scramble to re-enroll in public school unless it’s allowed to
proceed pending the outcome of a legal challenge, state officials argued
Thursday.
Marion Superior Court Judge Michael Keele said he would rule early next week
on a request from a group of teachers and religious leaders backed by the
Indiana State Teachers Association to issue a preliminary injunction keeping
the law from taking effect.
The program, which allows even middle-class parents to use taxpayer money to
send their children to private secular and religious schools, violates the
state constitution because it provides public money to schools whose main
purpose is to promote religion, John West, an attorney for the group suing
to stop the program, argued in Marion Superior Court.
“What we’re talking about here finally is a program that provides state
funds to send children to religious schools,” West said.
Solicitor General Tom Fisher argued that the voucher system is legal because
the state isn’t directly funding parochial schools. Instead, it gives
scholarship vouchers to parents, who can choose which school to use them at.
He likened a parent using vouchers to send children to religious schools to
a state employee donating part of his paycheck to a church. Any benefit to
religious institutions from vouchers was merely incidental, Fisher said.
West disagreed, saying that vouchers helped religious schools recruit new
students — and potentially new members — they otherwise wouldn’t have
reached.
After listening to two hours of arguments, Judge Michael Keele said he will
rule early next week on whether to grant an injunction halting the program
until the lawsuit is resolved.
About 2,800 Indiana students have been approved for the state-funded
scholarships, and Attorney General Greg Zoeller said more than 150 of them
used the vouchers to enroll in private schools that started this week.
“Any injunction would be extremely disruptive to their education while this
litigation is pending,” Zoeller said.
Teresa Meredith, a Shelbyville teacher and teachers union vice president who
is the main plaintiff, said any disruption should be minimal if the judge
rules early next week before most school systems have resumed classes.
The voucher program takes a portion of the money that would have gone to a
public school system and converts it into a scholarship for use at a private
secular or religious school approved by the state. The plaintiffs, who are
backed by the Indiana State Teachers Association, say 90 percent of the
roughly 250 eligible schools are religious.
Unlike other systems that are limited to lower-income households, children
with special needs or those in failing schools, Indiana’s voucher program is
open to a much larger pool of students, including those already in excellent
schools. Families have to meet certain income limits to qualify, with
families of four making up to about $60,000 a year getting some type of
scholarship.
The U.S. Supreme Court has given its backing to voucher programs, ruling
they don’t violate the Constitution. But West pointed out that courts in
several states have overturned voucher laws on the grounds that they went
further toward supporting religious institutions than their state
constitutions allowed.
Bert Gall, an attorney with the libertarian Institute for Justice who is
representing two families who want to use the Indiana’s new vouchers, argued
that courts in Ohio and Wisconsin have upheld their state voucher laws, and
that their laws regarding the matter are similar to Indiana’s.
Gall said after the hearing that if the preliminary injunction is granted,
it would mean hardship for families whose children had already used vouchers
to enroll in private school.
“You’re literally yanking people out of their seat at private school because
of the preliminary injunction,” he said.
One of the parents Gall is representing, Heather Coffy, said she joined the
suit because her children attend parochial school and that without the
vouchers, it would require at least half of her income to send her children
to the schools she’s chosen
Monica Poindexter, who also joined the suit, said her 5-year-old son is in
his second year at Holy Angels Catholic School and her 12-year-old daughter
is starting junior high at Cardinal Ritter High School.
While a scholarship helped her pay part of the tuition last year, her
daughter is now in junior high and the cost is going up, she said.
“Without a voucher, I don’t foresee how I could do this too much longer,”
she said.