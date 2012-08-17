Jackson Township school board seat contested filing ends next Friday

Duneland School Board member Nick Jurasevich will face competition for the Jackson Twp. seat in November’s general election.

This past week, Jackson Twp. resident Kristin Kroeger submitted her petition for school board candidacy with the Porter County Voters Registration Office for the Jackson Twp. seat.

This will be Kroeger’s first time running on the ballot for the Duneland School Board. She has served on the executive committee for the non-profit Duneland Education Foundation, which raises and provides funding resources for all students in the Duneland community.

Kroeger this morning told the Chesterton Tribune her interest in becoming a member of the elected Duneland School Board was sparked when she got involved in rallying for the tax referendum this spring to preserve the programs offered by Duneland.

“I’m very passionate about the quality of education in our schools,” Kroeger said.

Kroeger has two children who attend Jackson Elementary School and she works as a business consultant helping companies find solutions with the resources they have. She said she would use her career expertise to build relations with the Duneland community and continue to make a difference in the schools.

Meanwhile, school board hopeful John R. Marshall remains the only candidate for the at-large seat also on the ballot in November.

The deadline for candidates to complete and submit their CAN-34 school board petitions to the county voters registration offices is next Friday, Aug. 24 at noon.

Petition forms are available at voters registration (Room 105 of the Porter County Administration Center, 155 Indiana Ave., in Valparaiso) or online at www.in.gov/sos/elections

Both school board races will be voted on by all registered voters within the boundaries of the Duneland School District.