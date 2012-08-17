Jackson Township school board seat contested filing ends next Friday

Duneland School Board member Nick Jurasevich will face competition for the
Jackson Twp. seat in November’s general election.
This past week, Jackson Twp. resident Kristin Kroeger submitted her petition
for school board candidacy with the Porter County Voters Registration Office
for the Jackson Twp. seat.
This will be Kroeger’s first time running on the ballot for the Duneland
School Board. She has served on the executive committee for the non-profit
Duneland Education Foundation, which raises and provides funding resources
for all students in the Duneland community.
Kroeger this morning told the Chesterton Tribune her interest in
becoming a member of the elected Duneland School Board was sparked when she
got involved in rallying for the tax referendum this spring to preserve the
programs offered by Duneland.
“I’m very passionate about the quality of education in our schools,” Kroeger
said.
Kroeger has two children who attend Jackson Elementary School and she works
as a business consultant helping companies find solutions with the resources
they have. She said she would use her career expertise to build relations
with the Duneland community and continue to make a difference in the
schools.
Meanwhile, school board hopeful John R. Marshall remains the only candidate
for the at-large seat also on the ballot in November.
The deadline for candidates to complete and submit their CAN-34 school board
petitions to the county voters registration offices is next Friday, Aug. 24
at noon.
Petition forms are available at voters registration (Room 105 of the Porter
County Administration Center, 155 Indiana Ave., in Valparaiso) or online at
www.in.gov/sos/elections
Both school board races will be voted on by all registered voters within the
boundaries of the Duneland School District.