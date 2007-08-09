ISTEP results give Discovery Charter a confidence boost

The statistics in the most recent ISTEP-plus score reports are giving
officials of the Discovery Charter School something to feel good about.
The school has been open for only two years and already has climbed to the
top ranks of Indiana’s charter schools in terms of students passing the
exams with scores substantially higher from last year.
Discovery Director Ernesto Martinez said after looking over the ISTEP
numbers from the Indiana Department of Education, Discovery placed 2nd
overall among the state’s 45 charter schools with 96 percent of students
passing the Math portion and 93.5 percent passing the English/Language Arts
portion.
The only other charter school that did better was the Renaissance Academy
Charter School in Michigan City, he said.
According to the statistics Martinez presented Wednesday at the Discovery
Board of Directors meeting:
• In Grade 3, Discovery ranked 9th in the state for Math and 105th for ELA
out of 1,058 schools.
• In Grade 4, Discovery ranked 243rd for Math and 122nd for ELA out of 1,049
schools.
• In Grade 5, Discovery ranked 99th for Math and 134th for ELA out of 961
schools.
• In Grade 6, Discovery ranked 7th for Math and 85th for ELA out of 683
schools.
• In Grade 7, Discovery ranked 8th for Math and 21st for ELA out of 474
schools.
Furthermore, on passing both ELA and Math, Discovery was 5th out of 43
schools in Porter County, Martinez said.
No school corporation in Porter County had a higher Math percentage than
Discovery. Only three school corporations in the state had a higher
percentage of students passing the ELA portion.
In Porter County, Discovery had the second largest ELA & Math gain with 7.34
percent over 2011’s results and had the highest math gain overall.
Martinez said he believes “a lot of hard work” is the reason for the
school’s progress.
“All of the credit goes to the teachers, students and parents,” said
Martinez.
Discovery overtook the Duneland School Corporation’s ISTEP scores for this
year, which was the opposite of 2011 when Duneland averaged a little better
in both English and math. Scores for Duneland were down this year as the
average for all grades was 83 percent in ELA, 85.3 percent in Math, and 77
percent for passing both.
Duneland Schools Superintendent Dirk Baer said he plans to discuss the
results at the next Duneland School Board meeting scheduled for Aug. 13.
Vito Bianco, vice-president of American Quality Schools which manages
Discovery, said the school has overcome criticisms a year ago from local
school corporations which pointed out charter schools were generally below
state averages for Math and English.
Bianco said the dedication of the Discovery board of directors to the
students and their collaboration with parents have allowed the school to
make tremendous strides.
“It’s no small feat in one year,” he said.
Board chair Laurie Metz said she was surprised to see the turnaround in
grades that struggled last year. The 2010-2011 sixth grade class was below
the state average for math and as seventh graders their scores ranked 8th in
the state.
“Knowing where we came from last year, that’s unbelievable,” Metz said.
Board looking
for new member
In other topics, the board said they are looking to fill a vacancy as their
vice-president Gretchen Voskuhl will be relocating with her husband to
Washington.
Voskuhl is one of Discovery’s founders and was active in developing the
school’s environmental teaching programs. Board members said they hope they
can find a successor with a similar background in environmental sciences.
Metz said interested candidates should contact the school. An interview
process will then be conducted by the board.
2012-2013
Registration
ends tonight
Martinez said 211 students registered Wednesday afternoon for the 2012-2013
school year. Thirty-one have requested notice of late registration which
means the school has met more than half of its 461 projected enrollment.
Today is the last day for registration which is from 12-7 p.m. Martinez said
and there are roughly 120 students still on the waiting list. The first day
of classes is Monday, Aug. 20.
Coinciding with registration, the school will be e-mailing surveys to
parents for its school development plan. Metz said the goal is to let the
school know what resources are available to it from the community and how
those could make an impact in the school’s vision and programs.
The survey will be due to the school at the end of the first week of
classes.
Construction
update
Martinez reported the Beaumont group contracted for the school’s third phase
of construction will begin work to open up five more classrooms for Grades
5-8. The work should be done in a couple of weeks but should it extend into
the beginning of the school year, Martinez said they have other approved
spaces where those classes could be held temporarily until construction is
complete.
Discovery will also purchase 50 more lockers for the older students,
Martinez said.
In other news, due to low attendance the board will be scaling back on the
number of times they meet for Coffee Chats with parents. Instead of once a
month, the Chats will be planned only a few times throughout the year – at
back-to-school time, “Turkey Tea” at Thanksgiving, and for Mother’s Day and
Father’s Day.
Meanwhile, in lunch milk-related news, the board talked about the
possibility of having chocolate milk added to its menu on a limited number
of days, but wondered if it would measure up to the school’s commitment of
serving healthy, organic meals. The board is evaluating the health benefits
of a particular brand of hormone-free chocolate milk and will consult the
school’s food service provider FSP.
Canonie Drive to
become Discovery Drive?
Metz said it’s “just an idea” but she plans to contact the Town of Porter
about formally changing the name of Discovery’s access road, Canonie Drive,
to Discovery Drive or Discovery Trail.
Canonie was the name of the engineering group that built and occupied the
building before the school purchased it in 2009.