ISSMA piano vocal contest results for CMS and CHS announced

A total of 16 soloists and ten ensembles received gold medals in their divisions in the ISSMA District Vocal/Piano Solo and Ensemble Contest at Valparaiso High School on Saturday, Feb. 2. Those in bold advanced to the State competition in Indianapolis on Saturday, Feb. 16.

Receiving a silver medal in their division were eight soloists and two ensembles. One soloist received a bronze medal.

Those students competing attend Chesterton Middle School and Chesterton High School and are under the direction of Duneland teachers, Amy Otto of CMS and Kristin Morris of CHS.

SOLOS