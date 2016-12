ISSMA District Instrumental Solo and Ensemble Contest Results for Duneland Schools

A total of 74 soloists and 45 ensembles from Duneland Schools received gold (G) medals; 24 soloists and five ensemble silver (S) medals in the ISSMA District Instrumental Solo and Ensemble Contest at Valparaiso High School on Saturday, Jan. 26. Those * advanced to the State competition in Indianapolis held on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Students who competed attend Chesterton Middle School and Chesterton High School and are under the instruction of Duneland teachers Vince Arizzi of CMS/CHS, Tom Schnabel of CMS, and Michael Scheiber of CHS.