Interested in running for Duneland School Board? Attend an info forum

If you’re interested in running for the Duneland School Board in the election this year, you should plan on attending one of 10 candidate forums on tap organized by the Indiana School Boards Association (ISBA).

These forums are designed to inform new candidates and incumbents running for re-election about school boardsmanship. Topics to be discussed include the roles and responsibilities of a school board member, ethics, and legal responsibilities, such as complying with the Open Door Law. There is time allotted for questions from the audience.

ISBA encourages as many local candidates to attend as possible so if you are running or know someone running for your local school board please forward this information to them. Cost is $35 and each candidate will receive a school board candidate’s kit, which contains valuable information on the financial, legal, and ethical aspects of serving on a school board.

Please see the following schedule for local dates and locations for the candidate forum in your area. All candidate forums will be held in their respective venues from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

All forms are subject to cancellation if less than five persons register at a particular site.

•Monday, July 16, Merrillville High School, Freshman Wing, Entrance J, 276 E. 68th Place in Merrillville.

•Tuesday, July 17, Plymouth Schools Administration Building, Board Room, 611 Berkley St. in Plymouth.

•Wednesday, July 18, Fort Wayne Community Administration Building, Board Room, 1200 S. Clinton St. in Fort Wayne.

•Thursday, July 19, Lafayette School Corporation, Hiatt Administration Center, 2300 Cason St. in Lafayette.

•Monday, July 23, Kokomo High School Auditorium, 2501 South Berkley Road in Kokomo.

•Tuesday, July 24, Muncie Community School, Anthony Administration Building, 2501 North Oakwood Ave. in Muncie.

•Wednesday, July 25, Greencastle High School, Parker Auditorium, 910 E. Washington St. in Greencastle.

•Thursday, July 26, Beech Grove High School, Administration Building, Board Room, 5330 Hornet Ave. in Beech Grove.

•Monday, July 30. Jasper High School Auditorium, 1600 St. Charles St. in Jasper.

•Tuesday, July 31. Seymour High School Auditorium. 1638 S. Walnut St. in Seymour.

Pick your location from the listing and register on line at

www.isba-ind.org/meetings/CandidateForumReg.htm