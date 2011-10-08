Homecoming to focus on charity and activism

The 2012 Fall Homecoming will have a different feel than in the previous 50 years of homecoming events at Chesterton High School. The CHS Student Council has selected a theme of “CHS Gives Back” with a homecoming week focused on raising funds for charity and highlighting important causes. Spirit week will highlight these causes with Monday as CHS vs. Cancer day, Tuesday as Support our Troops Day, Wednesday, Support a Cause of Your Choice Day, Thursday, Go Green Day, and Friday as the traditional Maroon and Gold Day.

To further highlight the spirit days and theme, the student council is forgoing the traditional homecoming float for a unique project focused on charity and community – Homecoming Playhouses. The CHS Building Trades Program will construct each of the five playhouses. Funding for each building has come from co-sponsorship between each graduating class and a local business. Students and staff will provide the decorative design for each house based on a selected charity. Houses will then be showcased to the community during the Homecoming parade and before Homecoming football game on September 21. Following those events, the houses will be placed up for auction on Ebay with 100% of the proceeds of the auction going to the corresponding charity.

The senior class, Class of 2013, is creating the Animal House. Their house is co-sponsored by Coldwell Banker realtor Tami Bianco and auction proceeds will benefit the World Wildlife Fund.

The Junior class has selected Coaches vs. Cancer as their non-profit charity and will create a Pink House. Their co-sponsor is Larson Contracting Services.

The sophomore class has chosen the Go Green spirit day and will be creating a house to support Reef Environmental Education Foundation (REEF). They are co-sponsored by Serenity Environmental Services.

The freshmen class is sponsored by Anton Insurance and is creating a Patriotic House in support of Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS).

Finally, CHS staff will be creating a Maroon & Gold house. Their charity has not yet been selected.

Additionally, National Honor’s Society will host a dodge ball tournament to raise money and portions of every ticket sold for the semi-formal dance on Saturday will go to benefit Riley’s Chrildrens hospital.

On September 21, community members will be able to see the houses in the homecoming parade and then they will be on display at the game to get a closer look.