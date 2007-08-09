The names are in of those who successfully submitted their petitions of nomination for the two Duneland School Board seats up for vote in the Nov. 6 general elections.

School Board candidates across the state had until noon today to file with their respective election boards.

This week saw three new candidates for the at-large seat: William “Bill” Barkow, Daniel L. Vondrasek Sr. and Dane Lafata.

Both Barkow and Lafata sent press releases to the Chesterton Tribune this morning announcing their candidacies. Barkow said he worked with budgets, costs and staff while working at Bethlehem Steel for 32 years. He completed his graduate work at Indiana University Northwest and earned his MBA in 1994. Barkow said he moved to Chesterton in 1994 specifically so his two sons would have the opportunity to attend Duneland Schools. He also was a bus driver for Duneland for several years.

Lafata, who filed earlier today, owns Lafata Tax Service in Valpo and works as a computer programmer for an insurance agency. He said he has volunteered with Rebuilding Together Duneland for the last two years and on the Chesterton Tax Abatement Committee. Lafata, in his press release said he “would like to continue the distinction of the Duneland Schools that he took such pride in as a student.”

Vondraesk is a former diving coach with the Duneland Schools and also helped push for the passing of the school tax referendum this spring.

Filing earlier for the at-large seat was former Westchester/Pine school board member John Marshall.

Incumbent Janet Custer is not seeking re-election.

The Jackson Township seat is also contested with incumbent Nick Jurasevich facing challenger Kristin Kroeger.

Both seats will be voted on by all those who live within the Duneland School District. The candidate with the most votes will be elected even if no one gets a majority. There is no provision for a run-off in Indiana non-partisan school board elections.

Voters have one week, until Aug. 31 at noon, to challenge the validity of a petition of nomination for school board office.

• Candidates for at-large: John R. Marshall, William “Bill” Barkow, Daniel L. Vondrasek Sr., and Dane Lafata.

• Candiates for Jackson Towship: Nick Jurasevich (inc.), Kristen Kroger.