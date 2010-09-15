Four CHS students named Merit Semifinalists

Four Chesterton High School seniors are among the nation’s 16,000 Semifinalists announced in the 2011 National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) competition. These students have completed the first step in the competition for some 8,400 Merit Scholarships, worth more than $36 million, to be offered next spring.

Based on selection index scores on the 2009 PSAT/NMSQT, the CHS students cited in the 56th annual competition are Tom Biel, Ryan Gorman, Brian Mabry and Kirsten Markey.

Biel, son of Tom and Claudia Biel of Chesterton, is active soccer, debate, Club Earth, German club, peer tutoring and is a member of National Honor Society. He plans to study biomedical engineering at West Point.

Gorman, son of Gary and Viki Gorman of Chesterton, is active in WDSO Radio, Quiz Bowl, Academic Superbowl, Japanese club, Japanese Olympiad and is a member of National Honor Society. He plans to study engineering at Notre Dame.

Mabry, son of Keith and Roberta Mabry of Chesterton, is active in swimming, Club Earth, peer tutoring and is a member of National Honor Society. He plans to study engineering at Purdue.

Markey is the daughter of Nikki Kaltenbach-Hollis and John Markey.