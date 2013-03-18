Duneland students compete at ISSMA state music contest

A total of 14 soloists and one ensemble received Gold medals in the ISSMA State Solo & Ensemble contest for winds, brass, strings and percussion hosted in Indianapolis on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Those orchestra students competing attend Chesterton High School and Chesterton Middle School and are under the direction of Duneland teachers Vince Arizzi of CHS, Tom Schnabel of CMS, and Michael Scheiber of CHS.

Students are listed with their school, the award earned and instrument.

SOLOS

Abigail Canright, CHS, Gold, Violin Solo; Gena Banta-Long, CHS, Gold, Violin Solo; Wendy Banta-Long, CHS, Gold, Violin Solo; Logan Haussmann, CHS, Gold, Violin Solo; Elena Levi, CHS, Gold, Violin Solo; Ellie Mellin, CHS, Gold, Violin Solo.

Josh DeVries, CHS, Gold, Cello Solo; Laura Stepanovich, CHS, Gold, Piccolo Solo; Kathryn Ausema, CHS, Gold, Flute Solo; Fred Owens, CHS, Gold, Tenor Saxophone Solo; Bobby Maletta, CHS, Silver, Trombone Solo; Alex Hughes, CHS, Gold, Xylophone/Marimba Solo.

Anna Wright, CMS, Gold, Cello Solo; Sarah Schimpf, CMS, Gold Violin Solo.

ENSEMBLES

CHS, Gold, Flute Trio, Jennifer Cedarstaff, Hannah McCafferty, Alexandra Hanson.