The Duneland School Corporation begins registration for 2014-15 school year on Monday, August 4, 2014. The first day of classes for all Duneland students is Wednesday, Aug. 20. Elementary and Intermediate School students will register in their respective buildings on Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 4 and 5, from 1-3 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Chesterton Middle School students will register by grade level. Seventh grade students will register at the school on Monday, Aug. 11 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Eighth grade students will register at the school on Tuesday, Aug. 12 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Students who are unable to register on any of the above dates will be enrolled on the first day of school. Chesterton High School students will register on the following days: Freshman and Sophomore Registration: Monday, Aug. 11, 2014 Freshmen 8:00-9:30 a.m. A-L; Freshmen 9:30-11:00 a.m. M-Z. Sophomores 12:30-2:00 p.m. A-L; Sophomores 2:00-3:30 p.m. M-Z. Junior and Senior Registration: Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2014 Juniors 8:00-9:30 a.m. A-L; Juniors 9:30-11:00 a.m. M-Z. Seniors 12:30-2:00 p.m. A-L; Seniors 2:00-3:30 p.m. M-Z. CHS registration will be closed from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. each day. If CHS students are unable to register at the time designated for his/her grade level, they may register at Open CHS Registration on Wednesday, Aug. 13 from 3:30-6:30 p.m. Online Registration Parents of returning students may now register their children online using the Parent Access Portal. Online registration is not required. Parents who wish to register their student in person may do so on the advertised dates and times for their students school. Online fee payment will not be immediately available. DSC is working diligently to offer this service to families and anticipate it will be functioning on July 28. Online fee payments will utilize MyPaymentsPlus. This is the same service being used by parents to deposit funds into their Duneland students' lunch accounts. For more information about MyPaymentsPlus and/or to register for a free account if you do not already have one, visit www.mypaymentsplus.com Registration is available at the schools on the scheduled dates/times listed below. Book rental fees for the 2014-15 school year are Kindergarten/$152; grade 1/$184; grade 2/$153; grade 3/$142; grade 4/$129; grade 5/$136; grade 6/$154; and the middle and high school fees vary according to scheduled classes. Information and applications about free textbooks, instructional materials and supplies will be available for pick up at registration. Parents/Guardians should acquire the application for such assistance at registration. Parents must file with each school no later than Sept. 5. Residency Requirements Proof of Residency (i.e. legal settlement) is required for all NEW students and any student whose residence within the district has changed since they last enrolled in school. Acceptable documentation of legal settlement must include the student and parent/guardian’s current address on a valid rental/mortgage agreement AND one additional document, such as a current payroll stub, a valid voter’s registration card, copies of current monthly utility bills or a valid government issued ID. Immunization Requirements All Duneland School Corporation students will be required to provide documentation of the immunization requirements. 2014-2015 New School Immunization Requirements School Immunization Update: The Indiana State Department of Health Immunization Division annually reviews and updates the immunization required for school entry. Changes to the 2014-2015 School Immunization Requirements are as follows: * Two (2) doses of Hepatitis A vaccine are required for all students entering Kindergarten. * One (1) dose of meningococcal conjugate vaccine (MCV4) is required for 6th grade and one (1) booster dose of MCV4 is required for students in grade 12. All other requirements from the 2013-2014 School Year will remain unchanged. A full list of all school immunization requirements can be found online at https://chirp.in.gov/ Hot lunch prices: Single hot lunches for elementary and intermediate students will cost $2.35 per day; middle and high school $2.55 per day and adults $3.20 per day. Additional milk is 50¢ per half pint. Breakfast prices for elementary/intermediate students will cost $1.35 per day; middle and high school $1.50 per day and adults $1.75 per day. Reduced fees are 30¢ for breakfast and 40¢ lunch. Free and Reduced Lunches Important Update: There is NO need to fill out an application if you are currently using the food stamp program or TANF. If anytime DURING the school year you apply for food stamps or TANF and are approved, you MUST fill out an application and submit it completed and signed. Your children will be automatically certified to receive FREE Breakfast and Lunch at that time. You will only need to fill out one application per household listing all of your children that are students at Duneland Schools. You can turn this application in at any Duneland School Corporation location. Apply early so that your children can start school already approved for free or reduced meals. Students can receive a free or reduced meal from any lunch line at all schools. Transportation All Duneland students who live outside the established walking boundaries of their respective schools will be bused to and from school. Bus routes will be posted at registration and a driver will be available to answer questions in each building. Check with neighbors for approximate bus pick up times. Buses will arrive at the respective buildings approximately 15 minutes before school begins. CHS Parking Permits Students are encouraged to use the school buses, to carpool, and to drive only when essential. Students allowed to drive must present their current driver’s license and completed registration form in order to purchase a parking permit. Parking Permit Registration Forms may be downloaded by visiting the our website at www.duneland.k12.in.us/chs . PARENT SIGNATURE IS REQUIRED ON REGISTRATION FORM. Parking permits are $10 and can be purchased starting August 18 in the Assistant Principals’ Office. Daily Schedule The following opening and closing times have been established for each building for the 2014-2015 school year: Chesterton High School--7:40 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.; Liberty and Westchester Intermediate--8:15 a.m. to 3:05 p.m.; Chesterton Middle School--7:55 a.m. to 2:55 p.m.; All Elementary Schools--8:00 a.m. to 2:25 p.m. School phone numbers: Bailly Elementary 983-3670 Brummitt Elementary 983-3660 Chesterton Middle 983-3776 Chesterton High 983-3730 Jackson Elementary 983-3680 Liberty Elementary 983-3650 Liberty Intermediate 983-3690 Westchester Intermediate 983-3710 Yost Elementary 983-3640 Transportation 983-3615 Duneland Administration 983-3600 Early Dismissal Days All Duneland students will have early dismissals on the following days: Thursday, Sept. 11; Tuesday, Oct. 7; Wednesday, Nov. 5; Thursday, Nov. 6; Thursday, Dec. 4; Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015; Tuesday, April 7 and Wednesday, May 6. School dismissal times will be: Elementary at 1:45 p.m.; Intermediate at 1:35 p.m., CMS at 2:25 p.m. and CHS at 2:10 p.m. Posted 7/31/2014