The Duneland School
Corporation begins registration for 2014-15 school year on Monday, August 4,
2014.
The first day of
classes for all Duneland students is Wednesday, Aug. 20.
Elementary and
Intermediate School students will register in their respective buildings on
Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 4 and 5, from 1-3 p.m. and 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Chesterton Middle
School students will register by grade level. Seventh grade students will
register at the school on Monday, Aug. 11 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Eighth
grade students will register at the school on Tuesday, Aug. 12 from 1-3 p.m.
and 6-8 p.m. Students who are unable to register on any of the above dates
will be enrolled on the first day of school.
Chesterton High
School students will register on the following days:
Freshman and
Sophomore Registration: Monday, Aug. 11, 2014
Freshmen 8:00-9:30
a.m. A-L; Freshmen 9:30-11:00 a.m. M-Z.
Sophomores
12:30-2:00 p.m. A-L; Sophomores 2:00-3:30 p.m. M-Z.
Junior and Senior
Registration: Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2014
Juniors 8:00-9:30
a.m. A-L; Juniors 9:30-11:00 a.m. M-Z.
Seniors 12:30-2:00
p.m. A-L; Seniors 2:00-3:30 p.m. M-Z.
CHS registration
will be closed from 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. each day. If CHS students are
unable to register at the time designated for his/her grade level, they may
register at Open CHS Registration on Wednesday, Aug. 13 from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Online Registration
Parents of
returning students may now register their children online using the Parent
Access Portal. Online registration is not required. Parents who wish to
register their student in person may do so on the advertised dates and times
for their students school. Online fee payment will not be immediately
available. DSC is working diligently to offer this service to families and
anticipate it will be functioning on July 28. Online fee payments will
utilize MyPaymentsPlus. This is the same service being used by parents to
deposit funds into their Duneland students' lunch accounts. For more
information about MyPaymentsPlus and/or to register for a free account if
you do not already have one, visit