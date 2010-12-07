Duneland School board to review budget Tuesday

It’s that time of year when public boards begin work on their budgets, and
the Duneland School Board is no exception.
The school board will hold its first review of the 2011 budget when it meets
Tuesday.
Normally, the school board meets would meet today, but the board rescheduled
this month’s meeting to Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Administration Center, 601
W. Morgan Ave.
Prior to the public meeting, the board will meet in executive session to
discuss personnel, pending litigation, collective bargaining and land
acquisition.
The agenda for the school board includes the 2011 contracts for
administrative and classified staff members.
In addition, the board will review the 2011 budget calendar, review the
tentative Capital Projects Fund and the bus replacement fund.
The board is also scheduled to hear a report on the results of ISTEP.