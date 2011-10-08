Discovery Charter School Assistant Director Ryan Erdelac on Wednesday said the Camp Invention summer enrichment program is still looking for more students to come aboard.

The program will be offered at Discovery from June 10-14.

Erdelac said the program is open to students who will be entering grades K-6 next year, not just Discovery students, meaning students from the Duneland Schools can also participate.

The week-long camp is an innovative program focusing on science and technological education using problem solving and hands-on teamwork, Erdelac said. Modules include exploring new ways to power robotic creatures, understanding the concept of computer virtual worlds, forming expedition teams to launch international rubber ducks to their country of origin, and participating in geo-games.

The scripted modules will be taught by Discovery teachers.

To sign up, parents can go to www.campinvention.org

and click on locations. Costs for the program is $220 and those who sign up on the website receive $5 off. Sign-up is available until two weeks before the camp starts.

Twenty-two students have signed up so far, Erdelac said, and there needs to be 35 students or more to start the program.