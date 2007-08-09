Correction: School Board hopeful Marshall not a former teacher

Contrary to what was reported in Tuesday’s printed edition of the Chesterton Tribune, John Marshall has not been a teacher at Chesterton High School.

The Tribune regrets the error.

The story was correct in citing Marshall as a former school board member representing the Westchester / Pine district. Marshall currently is president of 1st American Management Company which is located in downtown Valparaiso.

Marshall said he would like the opportunity to return to the board. He told the Tribune after deadline Tuesday he feels there is a decline in the connection between the teachers, students and parents of the Duneland School Corporation and his goal if elected would be to increase communication among the groups.

Current board president Janice Custer told the Tribune Tuesday she is not running for re-election for the at-large seat.