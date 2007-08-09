Correction: School Board hopeful Marshall not a former teacher

Contrary to what was reported in Tuesday’s printed edition of the
Chesterton Tribune, John Marshall has not been a teacher at Chesterton
High School.
The Tribune regrets the error.
The story was correct in citing Marshall as a former school board member
representing the Westchester / Pine district. Marshall currently is
president of 1st American Management Company which is located in downtown
Valparaiso.
Marshall said he would like the opportunity to return to the board. He told
the Tribune after deadline Tuesday he feels there is a decline in the
connection between the teachers, students and parents of the Duneland School
Corporation and his goal if elected would be to increase communication among
the groups.
Current board president Janice Custer told the Tribune Tuesday she is
not running for re-election for the at-large seat.