Correction: Chesterton Saint Patrick ISTEP scores even higher

The grade-by-grade breakdown of the ISTEP scores published in Monday’s Chesterton Tribune showed that St. Patrick School students posted some very high scores.

But the scores in the story were in error.The results were for a different St. Patrick’s School in Indiana. The scores for the St. Pat’s in Chesterton were actually higher.

The Tribune regrets the error.

The following are the grade-by-grade results for St. Pat’s, according to results posted by the Indiana Department of Education.

Grade 3: Passing both English and math, 100 percent.

Grade 4: Passing both English and math, 96.7 percent; English, 96.7 percent; math, 100 percent; Science, 100 percent.

Grade 5: Passing both English and math, 94.7 percent; English, 94.7 percent; math, 100 percent; Social Studies, 92.1 percent.

Grade 6: Passing both English and math, 100 percent; Science, 97.6 percent.

Grade 7: Passing both English and math, 100 percent; Social Studies, 100 percent.

Grade 8: Passing both English and math, 100 percent.