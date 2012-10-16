CHS Trojan Guard advances to Semistate

The Chesterton High School Trojan Guard Marching Band traveled to Lafayette,
Ind., this past Saturday to compete in the Indiana State School Music
Association’s (ISSMA) Regional level of competition.
There were four ISSMA Regional Marching Band events across the state on
Saturday, one competition for each competitive class A-D. Despite the
threatening weather conditions experienced from Minnesota to the Gulf of
Mexico this past weekend, all four ISSMA regional events managed to complete
their day of competition.
The CHS Band put in an energetic performance at Lafayette allowing them to
capture one of the coveted top 10 places in the Northern Class “A”
competition, qualifying them for Semi-State. The top 20 schools in the Class
“A” competition at Semi-State will include: Lawrence North, Decatur Central,
Carmel, Lawrence Central, Ben Davis, Center Grove, Avon, Snider, Homestead,
Hamilton Southeastern, Fishers, Northrop, Columbus North, Lafayette
Jefferson, Lake Central, Mishawaka Penn, Carroll, LaPorte, Castle and
Chesterton.
“Being part of a competitive marching band is not an ‘immediate
gratification’ proposition, it takes a great deal of time and dedication for
the students to develop their skills to do this, and even more time to do it
well,” said director Michael Scheiber. “Our kids are just now starting to
really master this production and we’re very proud of their work ethic and
success.”
The Semi-State competition is the third and final precursor to the ISSMA
State Marching Band Championship, to be held in Lucas Oil Stadium, Saturday,
November 3.
The ISSMA Class “A” Semi-State event will be at Ben Davis High School on
Saturday, Oct. 27. The Trojan Guard’s performance is scheduled to begin at
5:59 p.m. EST.
Members of the 2010 Trojan Guard include: Kathryn Ausema, Jacob Barnes, Kyle
Barnes, Rachel Beard, Mariah Bement, Kierstin Berry, Brian Bolin, Teagan
Bowen, Sarah Brimberry, Maddie Comfort, Nick Cross, Diva Bridegroom, Emily
Cernick, Belle Chandler, Nicolette Croft, Abi Curdes, Jeff DeHenes, Nick
DeHenes, Zach Dickinson, Naomi Dravs, Justice Eiden, Riley Franklin, Annie
Friday, Alexis Gaines, Izabelle Galvin, Alysa Garriott, Amanda Gillespie,
Betsy Goysich, Arianna Hall, Seth Halpin, Matt Hampton, Amanda Hardesty,
Hailey Hickey, Loren Hodgkiss, Rowan Holsen, Alex Hughes, Amanda Isbister,
Brandon Jackett, Samantha Johnson, Curtis Jones, Olivia Kaiser, Henry
Keller, Austin Krafft, Michael Lipinski, Nicole Luberski, Jackson Lucken,
Cassi Mardis, Skylar McElheny, Emily Mellin, Katelyn Merritt, Hannah
McCafferty, Nathan McCall, Erin McNicholas, Devin Moser, Alisa Ordziejewski,
Spencer Ostrega, Fred Owens, Mitch Pearson, Frank Pejril, Joel Peterson,
Nathan Poczekay, Robert Rosenau, Zach Royko, Hayley Sabol, Joe Sabol, Kylie
Sabol, Greg Sirko, Colin St.Mary, Natalie Stemler, Laura Stepanovich,
Garrett Swanson, Brittany Tanner, Damien Thomas, Hayley Thoreson, Valerie
Valerio, Abi Vallangeon, Alexi Vander Vinne, Jaynellen Waelde, Sydney
Walker, Natalie Wilhelm, and Layne Wright.
The Drum Major for the Trojan Guard is Kaleigh Wilder. The directors of the
Trojan Guard are Michael Scheiber and Vincent Arizzi. Additional staff
includes Color Guard Director Lisa Scheiber and Jeff Wroblewski, drill
design.
For additional
information on the Trojan Guard or any band activity, contact the CHS Music
Department at 983-3730.
Posted
10/16/2012