CHS Trojan Guard advances to Semistate

The Chesterton High School Trojan Guard Marching Band traveled to Lafayette, Ind., this past Saturday to compete in the Indiana State School Music Association’s (ISSMA) Regional level of competition.

There were four ISSMA Regional Marching Band events across the state on Saturday, one competition for each competitive class A-D. Despite the threatening weather conditions experienced from Minnesota to the Gulf of Mexico this past weekend, all four ISSMA regional events managed to complete their day of competition.

The CHS Band put in an energetic performance at Lafayette allowing them to capture one of the coveted top 10 places in the Northern Class “A” competition, qualifying them for Semi-State. The top 20 schools in the Class “A” competition at Semi-State will include: Lawrence North, Decatur Central, Carmel, Lawrence Central, Ben Davis, Center Grove, Avon, Snider, Homestead, Hamilton Southeastern, Fishers, Northrop, Columbus North, Lafayette Jefferson, Lake Central, Mishawaka Penn, Carroll, LaPorte, Castle and Chesterton.

“Being part of a competitive marching band is not an ‘immediate gratification’ proposition, it takes a great deal of time and dedication for the students to develop their skills to do this, and even more time to do it well,” said director Michael Scheiber. “Our kids are just now starting to really master this production and we’re very proud of their work ethic and success.”

The Semi-State competition is the third and final precursor to the ISSMA State Marching Band Championship, to be held in Lucas Oil Stadium, Saturday, November 3.

The ISSMA Class “A” Semi-State event will be at Ben Davis High School on Saturday, Oct. 27. The Trojan Guard’s performance is scheduled to begin at 5:59 p.m. EST.

Members of the 2010 Trojan Guard include: Kathryn Ausema, Jacob Barnes, Kyle Barnes, Rachel Beard, Mariah Bement, Kierstin Berry, Brian Bolin, Teagan Bowen, Sarah Brimberry, Maddie Comfort, Nick Cross, Diva Bridegroom, Emily Cernick, Belle Chandler, Nicolette Croft, Abi Curdes, Jeff DeHenes, Nick DeHenes, Zach Dickinson, Naomi Dravs, Justice Eiden, Riley Franklin, Annie Friday, Alexis Gaines, Izabelle Galvin, Alysa Garriott, Amanda Gillespie, Betsy Goysich, Arianna Hall, Seth Halpin, Matt Hampton, Amanda Hardesty, Hailey Hickey, Loren Hodgkiss, Rowan Holsen, Alex Hughes, Amanda Isbister, Brandon Jackett, Samantha Johnson, Curtis Jones, Olivia Kaiser, Henry Keller, Austin Krafft, Michael Lipinski, Nicole Luberski, Jackson Lucken, Cassi Mardis, Skylar McElheny, Emily Mellin, Katelyn Merritt, Hannah McCafferty, Nathan McCall, Erin McNicholas, Devin Moser, Alisa Ordziejewski, Spencer Ostrega, Fred Owens, Mitch Pearson, Frank Pejril, Joel Peterson, Nathan Poczekay, Robert Rosenau, Zach Royko, Hayley Sabol, Joe Sabol, Kylie Sabol, Greg Sirko, Colin St.Mary, Natalie Stemler, Laura Stepanovich, Garrett Swanson, Brittany Tanner, Damien Thomas, Hayley Thoreson, Valerie Valerio, Abi Vallangeon, Alexi Vander Vinne, Jaynellen Waelde, Sydney Walker, Natalie Wilhelm, and Layne Wright.

The Drum Major for the Trojan Guard is Kaleigh Wilder. The directors of the Trojan Guard are Michael Scheiber and Vincent Arizzi. Additional staff includes Color Guard Director Lisa Scheiber and Jeff Wroblewski, drill design.

For additional information on the Trojan Guard or any band activity, contact the CHS Music Department at 983-3730.

Posted 10/16/2012